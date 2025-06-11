Burstiq Joins The AWS Partner Network To Bring AI-Ready Data Management Solutions To Cloud Customers

DENVER, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ, a leading provider of AI-ready data management and privacy-enhancing technologies, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) . The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. As an APN member, BurstIQ is also making its LifeGraph® platform available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that helps you find, buy, deploy, and manage software, data products, and professional services from thousands of vendors. This makes it easier for AWS customers to use LifeGraph to transform their data into secure, AI-ready ecosystems while accelerating innovation and improving operational efficiency.

BurstIQ's LifeGraph platform integrates blockchain, Web3, and knowledge graph technologies into customers' cloud architecture. LifeGraph transforms static, siloed data into dynamic, interoperable ecosystems that empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data. This includes enabling AI-driven insights, automating compliance with regulations like HIPAA and GDPR, and optimizing operational workflows-all within a scalable, privacy-first framework.

Unlocking New Possibilities for AWS Customers

Through this collaboration, AWS customers gain access to LifeGraph's unique capabilities, including:



Privacy-Enhanced Data Management : LifeGraph embeds privacy, security, and ownership directly into the data itself through cryptographic smart contracts and blockchain technology, ensuring regulatory compliance across global data standards.

AI-Ready Ecosystems : By unifying and enriching data, LifeGraph prepares data for AI applications, enabling faster and more accurate decision-making.

Autonomous Governance : LifeGraph automates complex data governance and consent management processes, reducing operational overhead while building trust with customers and stakeholders. Seamless Integration : LifeGraph integrates seamlessly with AWS, making it easy for customers to deploy scalable, intelligent data solutions without disrupting their workflows.

"As organizations face increasing pressure to harness the power of AI, they need more modern data management solutions that ensure trust, security, and compliance of internal and external data sources," said Amber Hartley, Chief Strategy Officer at BurstIQ . "By joining the APN, we're making it easier than ever for AWS customers to adopt transformative data strategies with LifeGraph. We're empowering organizations to leverage AI responsibly and securely."

Transforming Data into Strategic Advantage

LifeGraph can transform data management for a variety of industries. Notable use cases within healthcare, education, and government include:



Medicaid Data Ecosystems : LifeGraph powers secure, interoperable solutions for Medicaid modernization, breaking down silos while ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations.

AI-Powered Research : Collaborations with institutions like Texas A&M Health to drive groundbreaking research using secure, AI-ready data ecosystems.

Personalized AI: Maryville University uses LifeGraph to create a 360-degree view of student data, enabling tailored, transformative AI companion learning experiences while seamlessly unifying and governing data across systems. Workforce Optimization : Supporting innovative platforms such as Litehouse Health's "Uber for Nurses" to streamline scheduling and credentialing processes securely.

AWS customers can now access LifeGraph's cutting-edge capabilities directly within their AWS Marketplace account, enabling streamlined purchasing, deployment, and management of BurstIQ's data ecosystem solutions.

About BurstIQ

BurstIQ is revolutionizing how organizations manage, secure, and harness data in the age of AI and Web3. With its revolutionary LifeGraph® platform, BurstIQ empowers enterprises to transform fragmented, static data into dynamic, privacy-enhanced ecosystems that drive innovation, operational efficiency, and trust. BurstIQ's solutions are trusted by leading organizations to solve their most complex data challenges.

For more information on BurstIQ and its LifeGraph platform, please visit .

Media Contact:

Leanne Atencio

3035880517

[email protected]

