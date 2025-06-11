T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MAY 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BALTIMORE, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW ), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.62 trillion as of May 31, 2025. Preliminary net outflows for May 2025 were $4.4 billion. The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2025, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

5/31/2025

4/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

















Equity

$ 806

$ 767

$ 773

$ 830 Fixed income, including money market

199

198

196

188 Multi-asset

566

545

544

536 Alternatives

53

53

53

53 Total assets under management

$ 1,624

$ 1,563

$ 1,566

$ 1,607

Target date retirement portfolios

$ 504

$ 485

$ 484

$ 476

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.62 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2025. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice/newsroom .

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

