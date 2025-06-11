IAS LAUNCHES FIRST-TO-MARKET PARTNERSHIP WITH LYFT MEDIA TO PROVIDE AI-DRIVEN THIRD-PARTY MEASUREMENT FOR ADVERTISERS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lyft Media is designed to engage users throughout their transportation journeys with highly targeted ad solutions. With IAS's Media Quality measurement, advertisers can verify that their media buys reach real users in brand-safe environments across an addressable market of trips. Lyft Media advertisers connect ad exposures during the use of the company's services to outcomes like store visits and in-app purchases, and Lyft In-App ads help advertisers drive impactful campaigns by leveraging unique insights into rider transportation preferences.

"We are delighted to partner with Lyft as their first media quality measurement platform, providing advertisers with greater transparency into their media buys through trusted and transparent metrics," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of Integral Ad Science. "Lyft Media continues to enhance its ad platform, and IAS's meaningful insights on media quality will enable advertisers to protect their brand and improve return on ad spend."

IAS's Viewability, IVT and Brand Safety Measurement for Lyft Media provides advertisers with:



Greater Transparency: Advertisers can validate their content adjacency with trusted third-party analysis, and validate that they are engaging with real users and maximizing campaign spend.

Comprehensive Reporting: Advertisers can leverage IAS Signal, IAS's unified reporting platform, for industry leading Viewability and IVT insights that enable advertisers to stay informed and take action. Trusted Third-Party Measurement: IAS supports measurement across Lyft Media's Mobile In-App Video and Poster Ads enabling advertisers to validate the quality of their media buys by ensuring their ads are seen by real viewers in a fraud-free environment.

Lyft In-App ads launched in August 2023 enabling advertisers to pinpoint audiences and harness trip intent with deep first-party data to create impactful campaigns from awareness to purchase. IAS's Viewability, IVT and Brand Safety measurement is available now for English language mobile in-app ads.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads .

About Lyft Media

Brands and agencies can partner with Lyft across a broad range of digital and out-of-home advertising solutions including in-app ads and on-street bikeshare stations. Lyft Media's digital offerings are available in the app nationally and include formats such as video and poster units, complemented by robust first and third-party targeting and measurement capabilities.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.