Water Garden Farms, Siemens, And Cead Announce Strategic Alliance

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This alliance will fast-track the rollout of WGF's high-yield, low-cost, environmentally sustainable, and decentralized farming model – starting with the construction of a new 500,000-square-foot, solar powered greenhouse facility in West Virginia.

Strategically located near Washington, D.C., this state-of-the-art facility will be the world's most technologically advanced greenhouse operation of its size, producing 35 million packaged salad units annually, using a fraction of the resources required by open field farms.

Powering the Future of Agriculture: Inside the Siemens-CEAd-WGF Alliance

Siemens Digital Industries, a global technology powerhouse, provides the foundational technology architecture and cutting-edge digital tools that make scalable, high-performance Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) operations possible. Through its advanced Siemens Xcelerator open business platform, Siemens enables seamless development and integration of hardware and software, driving real-time insights, operational precision, and continuous innovation.

digiCEAd is a joint platform established by Siemens and CEAd. digiCEAd delivers tailored digital solutions built specifically for CEA operators. By combining Siemens' technology ecosystem with CEAd's deep industry expertise, digiCEAd enables WGF to adopt digital twin modeling, AI-driven analytics, and comprehensive operational management tools. This ensures not only food safety excellence and regulatory compliance, but also continuous operational improvements and scalable growth. See for more information.

Water Garden Farms is providing digiCEAd a strategic platform to deploy its leading AI, automation, and monitoring capabilities, while enabling Siemens and CEAd to support WGF's operational growth. WGF is on a mission to revolutionize agriculture production through a high efficiency farming model that maximizes crop yields and quality, while minimizing water and energy consumption. WGF's new flagship facility in West Virginia marks the first phase of a $500 million multi-site expansion across the U.S. These next-generation greenhouses aim to set a new global standard for indoor farming and environmental and social impact.

"Together, we're setting a new global benchmark for food quality, crop productivity, affordability, and environmental sustainability," said Dennis Levine, Founder & CEO of Water Garden Farms. "With digiCEAd and Siemens' cutting-edge AI, control, and automation systems, and CEAd's leading facility design capabilities, we're deploying a high-yield, climate-resilient production model that dramatically lowers the cost to market of nutritious produce to help combat food inflation, expand access for consumers, and drive positive environmental and social impact at scale."

"Building resilient and scalable food systems requires collaboration. By partnering with technology and business leaders like CEAd and WGF, we can develop disruptive smart farming solutions that will transform the CEA industry ," said Rick Schneiders, Head of Future Food at Siemens. "The CEA industry stands at a pivotal moment, where embracing open, scalable solutions is essential. By harnessing vast amounts of data to gain deeper understanding and actionable insights, we can drive down costs and increase production. Our goal is to support the CEA industry in making this crucial transition in the coming years."

"This collaboration is more than a technological partnership; it's a bold reimagining of how we grow food now to meet future challenges," said Thomas Larssen, CEO of CEAd. "At CEAd, we're committed to delivering facility designs and operational systems that don't just meet today's challenges but set new standards for efficiency, resilience, and sustainability. Together with Siemens and Water Garden Farms, we're creating an ecosystem where cutting-edge technology and practical design converge to produce high-yield, low-impact, and future-ready agriculture."

Industry-Leading Productivity Meets Sustainability Goals

This innovative collaboration is not just about technology; it's about completely rethinking how agriculture meets the demands of the future by creating systems that set new benchmarks in sustainable food production. WGF's innovative farming model far surpasses traditional agriculture methods by enhancing food quality and safety, optimizing unit economics, using 98% less water, reducing carbon emissions by 84%, and delivering 44 times higher crop yields per acre compared to open field farms in water stressed California and Arizona, which supply 90% of U.S. leafy greens.

About Water Garden Farms

WGF is pioneering a new era of sustainable agriculture by tackling the urgent challenges of extreme weather, resource scarcity, and global food insecurity. Headquartered in New York City, WGF is redefining food production by optimizing operational efficiency and competitiveness to drive positive environmental and social outcomes. WGF's breakthrough farming model combines world class finance expertise and business leadership with ultra-efficient production systems, smart logistics, and advanced marketing strategies to deliver fresher, higher-quality produce at a lower price – reaching retailers within hours of harvest.

WGF's mission is to build a more resilient and environmentally responsible food system by cutting carbon emissions, reducing supply chain waste, minimizing resource use, and maximizing food safety and accessibility. Through a focus on innovation, rapid crop rotation, and cost efficiency, WGF creates value for consumers, retailers, shareholders, and the planet – setting a new standard for local, sustainable, and scalable food production. Further information is available at .

About CEAd

CEAd's team of project managers, engineers, designers, and industry professionals specialize in technical consulting services for the controlled environment agriculture industry. With over 35 years of experience developing facilities worldwide, CEAd works collaboratively with its clients and extensive vendor network to provide tailor-made solutions that are scalable, resource-efficient, and future-ready. Further information is available at .

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company's purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. A leader in industrial AI, Siemens leverages its deep domain know-how to apply AI – including generative AI – to real-world applications, making AI accessible and impactful for customers across diverse industries. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at .

