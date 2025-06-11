Nscale And Lightning AI Partner To Launch Enterprise-Grade AI Studio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Makes AI Easier to Build and Faster to Scale for Developers and Enterprise Teams

London, UK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Makes AI Easier to Build and Faster to Scale for Developers and Enterprise Teams





Paris, France – June 11, 2025 – Nscale and Lightning AI today announced a strategic partnership bringing together intuitive AI development tools and scalable cloud infrastructure to launch a new enterprise-grade AI Studio designed to streamline the entire generative AI lifecycle from idea to production.

The Nscale Lightning AI Studio will be a unified platform that covers the entire generative AI workflow, from model prototyping to large-scale training and inference on supercomputer-grade infrastructure.

The partnership combines Nscale's high-performance infrastructure, offering on-demand access to thousands of Blackwell GPUs, topology-aware Slurm scheduling, Kubernetes orchestration, and serverless inference with Lightning AI's enterprise-grade, modular AI development platform, delivering a production-ready environment for enterprise.

By integrating Lightning AI's intuitive, cloud-based AI development environment with Nscale's high-performance infrastructure, powered by next-generation Blackwell GPUs, this AI Studio will give organisations:



Access to thousands of high performance on-demand GPUs, including 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs in the UK

A fully integrated end-to-end AI platform experience, leveraging modular MLOps tools within a secure, enterprise-ready AI cloud The ability to rapidly move from prototype to production and deploy scalable, low-latency inference workloads effortlessly

For developers, this partnership means faster iteration, simplified deployment, and smooth scalability. For enterprise customers, it offers a fully integrated AI development experience that combines:



Speed : Rapid prototyping in Lightning AI's collaborative development environment

Performance : Access to Nscale's optimised GPU clusters for large-scale training

Flexibility : Auto-scaling serverless inference with real-time observability Security : Enterprise-grade safeguards across the entire AI pipeline

“Our collaboration with Lightning AI bridges a critical market gap, delivering a platform that's accessible, powerful, and purpose-built for enterprise generative AI,” said Daniel Bathurst, CPO at Nscale.“By bringing together Lightning AI's intuitive, cloud-based AI development environment, Nscale's high-performance infrastructure and the high calibre engineering capabilities across both teams, we can offer enterprises faster iteration, simplified deployment, and secure scalability.”

“Lightning and Nscale gives our customers the best of both worlds - the world's best GPUs and cloud infrastructure, with thousands of B200 GPUs, paired with the world's most advanced end-to-end ML platform, loved by millions and used at some of the largest Fortune 500 companies today,” said Will Falcon, Founder and CEO of Lightning AI.

Access to the AI Studio will be available in Q3 2025.

About Nscale

Nscale is the hyperscaler engineered for AI, delivering compute to the generative AI market at scale. Through its fully vertically integrated suite of AI services and compute pipeline of over 1.3GW of greenfield data centres across Europe and North America - Nscale enables customers to run efficient and scalable AI training, fine-tuning, and inferencing workloads.

For more information, visit:

About Lightning AI

Lightning AI is the company behind PyTorch Lightning, the deep learning framework of choice for developers and companies seeking to build and deploy AI products. Focusing on simplicity, modularity, and extensibility, Lightning AI Studios, its flagship product, streamlines AI development and boosts developer productivity. Lightning's AI Hub allows developers to instantly deploy and run any open-source or custom AI model on dedicated GPUs. Its aim is to enable individual developers and enterprise users to build deployment-ready AI products - lighting fast.

For more information, visit:





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Nscale Email: ...