403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arada publishes inaugural ESG report, reinforcing commitment to sustainable development
(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 4 June 2025 – Arada has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, detailing the company’s impact and achievements across its project and brand portfolio in 2024 and highlights of ESG related initiatives since the company’s inception in 2017. The report was unveiled today at ‘Sustainability First’, a thought leadership forum held in partnership with Knight Frank at the Terra Auditorium in Expo City Dubai. The first in a series of similar events, Sustainability First was attended by industry leaders who focused on exploring strategies for Net Zero, sustainable investments and ESG-linked financing.
Arada’s first ESG report marks a major milestone in Arada’s sustainability journey, offering for the first time a consolidated view of its ESG activities, governance practices and community-focused efforts. It quantifies the impact of current programs highlighting the company’s commitment to the three pillars of environmental sustainability, social responsibility and responsible business governance. It aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.
Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Our inaugural ESG report reinforces Arada’s role as a proactive contributor to the regional sustainability agenda. It marks a new phase in our continuous journey toward responsible development, which requires strides in adaptation and constant improvement aiming to enrich the wellbeing of the people and communities we serve in Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and most recently in Sydney.”
Rosa Piro, Director of the Arada Foundation, said: “Over the past eight years, our rapid growth has strengthened our commitment to sustainability. This report consolidates years of advancing our ESG principles into our business. The coming two years will be pivotal as we continue to embed ESG integration across all verticals, from real estate to hospitality and wellness, through dedicated KPIs and systems that track our progress and align reporting with global best practices.”
The ‘Sustainability First’ forum featured discussions on sustainability principles in modern design, ESG key trends and panels addressing the future of green construction and ESG financing. Notable speakers included Elie Mrad, Chief Architectural Officer, and Rosa Piro from Arada, in addition to experts from Knight Frank, Dr. Christopher Payne, Partner and Chief Economist, and Wesley Thomson, Partner and Head of ESG; and senior representatives from many corporates and institutions including Emirates Green Building Council, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Sobha Realty.
Wesley Thomson, Partner and Head of ESG at Knight Frank MENA, commented: “As ESG has evolved into a defining pillar of real estate strategy, developers prioritising sustainable, inclusive and transparent practices will lead the way in shaping the cities and destinations of tomorrow. Arada’s report demonstrates this commitment to embedding ESG into every layer of the business. At Knight Frank, we see a distinct shift in market dynamics where ESG performance is now intrinsically linked to long-term asset value and resilience as expectations from investors, governments and end-users evolve.”
Key highlights from the report span the three pillars of Arada’s ESG strategy: environmental sustainability, social responsibility and governance.
In 2024, Arada advanced a wide range of environmental and social initiatives that underscore its commitment to sustainability at scale. Most notably, the company accelerated forestation efforts at the Masaar megacommunity, supported by the cultivation of over 130,000 trees at Arada’s in-house Shajar nursery and the integration of green spines across multiple developments. Additional environmental actions included the deployment of solar and hybrid power systems, a significant reduction in single-use plastics across communities and the implementation of sustainable landscaping practices to enhance green cover and improve resource efficiency.
Arada’s commitment to sustainable development is further exemplified by its flagship projects. The recently launched Akala project, the world’s first precision wellness destination, is designed to achieve both WELL Silver and LEED Gold certifications, underscoring its dedication to health, wellness and environmental standards. Similarly, the Arada Central Business District (CBD) in Aljada in Sharjah aims for all its 40 buildings to attain LEED, WiredScore and SmartScore certifications.
On the social impact front, Arada deepened its investment in community wellbeing through flagship programs such as the Home for a Home initiative, which delivered permanent housing to refugee families in partnership with UNHCR and The Big Heart Foundation. The company also introduced new wellness and cultural experiences at Aljada and Masaar, while championing youth and local talent through sports and arts programming, including hosting the World Skate Tour Park and Street competitions at Dubai Harbour in early 2024.
For more information and to access the full ESG report, please click here.
Arada’s first ESG report marks a major milestone in Arada’s sustainability journey, offering for the first time a consolidated view of its ESG activities, governance practices and community-focused efforts. It quantifies the impact of current programs highlighting the company’s commitment to the three pillars of environmental sustainability, social responsibility and responsible business governance. It aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards.
Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Our inaugural ESG report reinforces Arada’s role as a proactive contributor to the regional sustainability agenda. It marks a new phase in our continuous journey toward responsible development, which requires strides in adaptation and constant improvement aiming to enrich the wellbeing of the people and communities we serve in Sharjah, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and most recently in Sydney.”
Rosa Piro, Director of the Arada Foundation, said: “Over the past eight years, our rapid growth has strengthened our commitment to sustainability. This report consolidates years of advancing our ESG principles into our business. The coming two years will be pivotal as we continue to embed ESG integration across all verticals, from real estate to hospitality and wellness, through dedicated KPIs and systems that track our progress and align reporting with global best practices.”
The ‘Sustainability First’ forum featured discussions on sustainability principles in modern design, ESG key trends and panels addressing the future of green construction and ESG financing. Notable speakers included Elie Mrad, Chief Architectural Officer, and Rosa Piro from Arada, in addition to experts from Knight Frank, Dr. Christopher Payne, Partner and Chief Economist, and Wesley Thomson, Partner and Head of ESG; and senior representatives from many corporates and institutions including Emirates Green Building Council, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Sobha Realty.
Wesley Thomson, Partner and Head of ESG at Knight Frank MENA, commented: “As ESG has evolved into a defining pillar of real estate strategy, developers prioritising sustainable, inclusive and transparent practices will lead the way in shaping the cities and destinations of tomorrow. Arada’s report demonstrates this commitment to embedding ESG into every layer of the business. At Knight Frank, we see a distinct shift in market dynamics where ESG performance is now intrinsically linked to long-term asset value and resilience as expectations from investors, governments and end-users evolve.”
Key highlights from the report span the three pillars of Arada’s ESG strategy: environmental sustainability, social responsibility and governance.
In 2024, Arada advanced a wide range of environmental and social initiatives that underscore its commitment to sustainability at scale. Most notably, the company accelerated forestation efforts at the Masaar megacommunity, supported by the cultivation of over 130,000 trees at Arada’s in-house Shajar nursery and the integration of green spines across multiple developments. Additional environmental actions included the deployment of solar and hybrid power systems, a significant reduction in single-use plastics across communities and the implementation of sustainable landscaping practices to enhance green cover and improve resource efficiency.
Arada’s commitment to sustainable development is further exemplified by its flagship projects. The recently launched Akala project, the world’s first precision wellness destination, is designed to achieve both WELL Silver and LEED Gold certifications, underscoring its dedication to health, wellness and environmental standards. Similarly, the Arada Central Business District (CBD) in Aljada in Sharjah aims for all its 40 buildings to attain LEED, WiredScore and SmartScore certifications.
On the social impact front, Arada deepened its investment in community wellbeing through flagship programs such as the Home for a Home initiative, which delivered permanent housing to refugee families in partnership with UNHCR and The Big Heart Foundation. The company also introduced new wellness and cultural experiences at Aljada and Masaar, while championing youth and local talent through sports and arts programming, including hosting the World Skate Tour Park and Street competitions at Dubai Harbour in early 2024.
For more information and to access the full ESG report, please click here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment