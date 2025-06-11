403
Greenply Industries Crosses 50 Million Tree Plantations Under Its Green Vision Initiative, Sets Sights On 100 Million By 2028
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, June 11, 2025: Greenply, one of India's leading interior infrastructure brands, firmly adheres to principles that emphasize taking as little as possible from the environment while giving back more. The company believes that sustainable business success must be closely aligned with environmental responsibility and inclusive growth, benefiting not only the company but also the communities and ecosystems it touches. This ethos is embodied in Greenply's flagship initiative, the Green Vision.
Launched as a comprehensive plantation drive led by Greenply, Green Vision has successfully planted over 50 million trees across India, a milestone that reflects the company's dedication to restoring and enriching the nation's green cover. Building on this achievement, Greenply is now targeting the next ambitious milestone of 100 million plantations by 2028, underscoring its long-term vision for a greener future.
Taking the vision forward under its Green Rise initiative, Greenply has actively involved influencers in the plantation drive. By planting saplings on behalf of the architects, the company not only increases tree numbers but also nurtures meaningful social impact, with proceeds supporting community welfare programs in regions like Tizit, Nagaland.
Greenply has extended its environmental efforts to engage the wider public. Seed kits have been distributed to trade partners and influencers. In addition, Greenply launched an interactive online tool [Link: ] that enables individuals to calculate their ecological footprint and discover how many trees they should plant annually to offset their lifestyle impact, empowering everyone to contribute to environmental preservation.
In a major product-linked commitment, Greenply introduced the 'One Tree Plant for One Plysheet Sold' promise, where one sapling is planted for every plywood sheet sold. This initiative allows customers to directly support the brand's environmental mission, turning every purchase into a positive ecological action.
"At Greenply, we believe that business success and environmental responsibility must go hand-in-hand. Our Green Vision reflects this commitment - not only to plant millions of trees but to nurture a sustainable future for generations to come. Crossing 50 million plantations is a proud milestone, and we are excited to set our sights on 100 million by 2028. Together with our partners, customers, and communities, we are building a greener tomorrow.”, said Mr. Manoj Tulsian, CEO & JMD, Greenply Industries Ltd.
Behind the scenes, Greenply is equally committed to sustainability within its manufacturing operations. Its plants in Vadodara, Kriparampura, Rajkot, and Sandila are adopting cleaner production methods. The Vadodara plant meets over 50% of its energy needs through renewable sources and operates coal-free boilers, while the Sandila facility utilizes electric forklifts and EV-charged vehicles to reduce emissions. Across its plants, the company is investing in biofuel-powered boilers, solar and wind energy, water recycling systems, and electric mobility, steadily minimizing its environmental footprint.
Greenply remains steadfast in driving measurable environmental impact, from afforestation and sustainable product innovation to community engagement and responsible manufacturing. With every milestone, Greenply strengthens its role as a catalyst for positive change, building not just better interiors, but a greener, more resilient future for all.
About Greenply Industries Limited:
Greenply Industries Limited (GIL) has a leadership position in the plywood industry with four state–of–the–art manufacturing facilities spread across the country. The Company provides world-class interior products for the domestic and global markets including Plywood, MDF, Block board, Flush doors, Decorative Veneers and PVC products. The company has a widespread presence in over 1100 cities, towns, and villages across 27 states and 6 union territories, serviced through a well-entrenched distribution network of more than 2,300 dealers and authorized stockists, a retail network exceeding 6,000 and more than 50 physical and virtual branches pan-India. Greenply pushed the bar of our innovation to pioneer India's first-of-its-kind E-Zero plywood range in FY21. The Company added another feather to its cap by publishing its first sustainability report for FY22, the first of its kind in the wood panel industry.
