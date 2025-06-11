HEALWELL AI Leverages Orion Health To Power Entry Into US Market



HEALWELL launches in the U.S. market a suite of AI enabled tools to complement Orion Health's established software offerings in the U.S.

This will bring together HEALWELLs globally validated AI capabilities with Orion Health's best-in-class health data infrastructure software creating a unique offering for the U.S. market.

This U.S. market launch leverages Orion Health's deep U.S. sector experience, existing U.S. footprint and multi-decade track record of delivering health data infrastructure software to customers in eight U.S. states. US digital-health market spend reached $160.4 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow at a 15.4% CAGR from 2025 to 2033 to reach $695.2 billion by 20331. As the U.S. healthcare sector is the largest globally; HEALWELL views the U.S. market as a key jurisdiction of focus.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) (" HEALWELL " or the " Company "), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce a strategic expansion into the U.S. healthcare market, aligning the group's direction following its acquisition of Orion Health. This move marks a major milestone in HEALWELL's mission to advance preventative care through AI-driven insights and trusted health data infrastructure.

With over two decades of experience in the U.S, Orion Health has built a strong foundation supporting health information exchanges (HIEs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), clinically integrated networks (CINs), payers, and health systems. Its technology powers clinical data exchange across eight states, enabling thousands of clinicians to access health information for millions of patients, every day. This embedded presence will give HEALWELL immediate reach and credibility in one of the world's largest and most complex healthcare environments.

To support this strategic expansion, HEALWELL has established dedicated U.S. and Canadian teams, reflecting the distinct regulatory, funding, and market dynamics of each region.

"Orion has had a material presence in the USA for over two decades," said Brad Porter, Chief Commercial Officer at HEALWELL. "We now have a unique opportunity to accelerate value for our customers by combining Orion's trusted platform with HEALWELL's next-generation AI capabilities. The robust clinical validation and data lineage features differentiates these tools in the market and ultimately reduces friction with regards to clinical adoption."

HEALWELL's U.S. strategy will focus on the delivery of value-based care and population health initiatives through two critical capabilities: health data infrastructure and a suite of AI-enabled tools to be made available as a compelling offering to ACOs, CINs, HIEs, payers and health systems.

As regulatory frameworks like TEFCA along with convergence of standards towards FHIR reshape the national data landscape, HEALWELL is introducing a modular, FHIR-native repository to work alongside Orion's robust HL7-based data repository. This approach enables a TEFCA-ready, standards-aligned architecture that supports longitudinal patient records, interoperability, and real-time data sharing, while providing a clear upgrade path for existing HIEs and provider networks.

Complementing this foundation is HEALWELL's growing suite of AI tools which will be introduced to the market, including AI-enabled clinical search, AI-enabled clinical summarisation and AI-enabled patient identification and risk stratification. These tools are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing clinical infrastructure, helping care teams surface insights faster, reduce administrative burden, and improve clinical outcomes.

"The demand for clinically validated and explainable AI is growing fast," said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL. "Our ability to embed these tools into existing systems rather than replace them means we can drive impact quickly, without disrupting workflows."

To deepen its U.S. market presence, HEALWELL will also focus on strategic partnerships and M&A. Dr. Dobranowski adds, "As highlighted by our track record, we will be continuing to evaluate U.S. oriented partnerships, acquisition opportunities and organic expansion to ensure capital allocation matches the ambition of HEALWELLs purpose of enabling the adoption of AI driven preventative care."

Beyond providers and public health systems, HEALWELL also sees growing demand from the life sciences sector, where real-world evidence (RWE) generation, decentralized clinical trial orchestration, and identifying gaps in patient care are increasingly common. With established life sciences partnerships and a platform built for scalability, HEALWELL is well-positioned to support clinical research, clinical development, and outcomes-based engagement in the U.S. market. HEALWELL's subsidiaries Pentavere and Khure Health have an established track record with U.S. life sciences and health system organizations and are currently commercially active with 7 of the top 10 largest pharmaceutical companies globally.

"We're seeing real traction and a path to significant growth," said James Lee, incoming CEO of HEALWELL. "We're making excellent progress on integration and go-to-market plans, and we're seeing significant opportunities to both expand responsibly and rationalize expenses to improve operating margins. We're at the start of the curve in proving how AI can improve patient outcomes and help healthcare systems become more targeted with their resources. It's an exciting time for the industry."

HEALWELL's U.S. oriented portfolio of capabilities will include HEALWELL Data as a Service, a FHIR complaint data store and a growing suite of AI-enabled tools that support clinical search, patient clinical summarisation, patient identification and patient risk stratification. These capabilities complement Orion Health's established and scaled U.S. offerings, including Amadeus Digital Care Record, Virtuoso Digital Front Door, and Communicate Direct Secure Messaging, creating an integrated platform that will deliver both infrastructure and intelligence to the frontlines of care.

