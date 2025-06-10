Finning Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) ("Finning," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") announced today the release of our 2024 Sustainability Report highlighting continued progress in our sustainability performance and objectives.

“At Finning, everything we do is grounded in our purpose to create a positive impact,” said Kevin Parkes, Finning President and CEO.“In 2024, we made meaningful strides in reducing our GHG emissions, advancing diversity and inclusion, and supporting our customers with exceptional product support and technology solutions.”

Key highlights from the 2024 report include:



A 30% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions from a 2017 baseline. Based on our current assumptions, we are on track to meet our 40% target reduction by 2027.

64% of graduates from our Semillero technician trainee program in Chile were women, supporting gender equity in the mining industry.

$32.8 million in procurement from Indigenous-owned businesses in Canada.

14,820 components remanufactured to like-new condition, reducing waste and resource use. 56% of non-hazardous waste was diverted from the landfill.



The report also details our investments in safety, leadership development, and digital innovation. In 2024, we increased safety-related critical control verifications by 27% compared to 2023 and were encouraged by increased demand for technologies such as battery energy storage systems and dynamic gas blending to support customers' energy transitions.

Our Sustainability Report is supplemented by our 2024 Joint Modern Slavery Report and our Sustainability Policy. These documents can be found at: .

ABOUT FINNING

Finning International is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer, delivering unrivalled service to customers for over 90 years. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, we provide Caterpillar equipment, parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

