Cryptocurrency Market Trading Volume Surges, Bitcoin Breaks Through $110,000 Again! , Make $1 Million With $100 At TWL Miner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amid this historic momentum, UK-based cloud mining platform TWL Miner is helping everyday users earn a steady income from major cryptocurrencies - without having to purchase mining hardware - and without having to pay for electricity bills. Sheffield, South Yorkshire, United Kingdom, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrency is having its best year yet:

➥Bitcoin price breaks through $110,000, setting a new record high

➥Ethereum is reshaping finance with next-generation Ai smart contracts

✎ Why over 7 million users trust TWL Miner Since its launch in 2019, TWL Miner has grown into a global platform with a simple mission:

Make crypto mining accessible, transparent, and profitable.

Here's what makes us unique:

✅ Proven expertise - Mining operations since 2019

✅ Global reach - Trusted by 7,000,000+ users in 180+ countries

✅ Sustainable energy - Powered by wind power, solar (monocrystalline silicon) to minimize environmental impact

✅ Ironclad Security - Cold wallet storage + AIG + McAfee + Cloudflare protection

✅ Flexible plans - Start with $10 or invest up to $100,000

✅ Daily buys - Automatically receive earnings every 24 hours ✅ Support multiple currencies - Deposit and withdraw in BTC, LTC, USDC, BCH, DOGE, SOL, ETH or USDT, etc.

2025 Contract Program Overview: Real Returns, Clear Terms

Computing Power Contract Contract Price Contract Period Daily Rete Fixed Return Free computing power $10 1 day 6% $10+$0.6 Experience computing power $100 2 days 3.5% $100+$7 Classic computing power $500 5 days 1.27% $500+$31.75 Classic computing power $1,000 10 days 1.3% $1,000+$130 Classic computing power $3,000 15 days 1.4% $3,000+$840 Advanced computing power $10,000 45 days 1.6% $10,000+$7,200

✅ Daily purchase contract income

✅ Full return of principal after each contract period

✅ Launch more computing power contract plans - from free computing power contracts to super computing power contracts

️ How to get started

➯Sign up in 1 minute and get $10

➯Choose a hash rate contract plan that matches your goals

➯Deposit with BTC, LTC, USDC, BCH, DOGE, SOL, ETH or USDT

➯Automatically earn money every day

➯Reinvest for compound returns





No app required. No technical skills required. No complicated setup required.

More ways to make money

✍ Affiliate Program

Refer a friend and earn up to 4.5% lifetime commission bonus

Marketing Bounty

Promote TWL Miner on social media or Tik Tok, Instagram - earn up to $1,000 in rewards

VIP Club

Invest more than $5,000 to upgrade to VIP exclusive rewards - top users can earn more than $50,000 per month



Real People, Real Results

"I started with just the $10 I got for signing up, just to try it out. Now I'm making over $1,000 a day from home - without ever having to touch a trading app." - Catalina, 38, United States



TWL Miner has allowed Catalina, a full-time housewife, to turn passive mining into a meaningful source of income. Her next goal? Achieving financial independence.

Why now?

BTC hits all-time highsInstitutions and individuals are rapidly adopting cryptocurrenciesCloud mining removes barriers - no equipment, no complicationsTWL Miner offers a safe, sustainable and user-friendly way to capitalize on the boom

In short:

2025 is the best time to start earning cryptocurrencies the smart way.

Join the smart mining revolution

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

