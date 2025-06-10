Netflix To Pump $1.1B Into Spain Between 2025 And 2028, But Retail Sees No Traction

Netflix announced on Tuesday that it will invest over €1 billion ($1.14 billion) into Spain's audiovisual sector between 2025 and 2028, marking a decade since its first launch in the country.

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Spanish Government, and Óscar López, Minister for Digital Transformation and Public Service, attended the announcement at Netflix's production hub in Tres Cantos, Madrid, the company's largest filming facility in the European Union.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, highlighted how Spanish content has resonated globally, referencing popular productions like“Cable Girls,”“The Snow Girl,” and“Society of the Snow.”

Netflix has filmed in over 200 cities across Spain's autonomous communities, generating more than 20,000 jobs within the sector. Last year alone, Spanish content on Netflix amassed over 5 billion viewing hours worldwide.

The country's blend of creative talent, supportive regulations, and picturesque filming locations has made it an attractive base for Netflix.

Sarandos emphasized that the production center in Tres Cantos, with 10 sound stages and advanced post-production facilities, has hosted blockbuster titles like“La Casa de Papel,”“Elite,” and the upcoming“Billionaires' Bunker.”

“With this investment, we will be able to contribute even more to the Spanish economy. Create more Spanish jobs. Tell more great stories made in Spain. Support the next generation of creative talent here in Spain,” said Sarandos.

The new investment is designed to deepen Netflix's footprint in Spain, facilitate new productions, and foster emerging talent.

Netflix stock has gained over 34% year-to-date and jumped 86% in the last 12 months.

Exchange Rate: 1EUR = 1.14USD