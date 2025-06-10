African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Received The Letters Of Credence From H.E. Dr. Mohamed Khaled, Newly Appointed Ambassador Of The People's Democratic Republic Of Algeria

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

This morning, H.E. @ymahmoudali, Chairperson of the AU Commission, received the letters of credence from H.E. Dr. Mohamed Khaled, newly appointed Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia & Permanent Representative to the African Union.

The Chairperson commended Algeria's steadfast commitment to the AU & its instrumental role in advancing continental priorities.

The Chairperson & Amb. Khaled reaffirmed their shared resolve to further strengthen cooperation, with a particular focus on accelerating the implementation of Agenda 2063 in pursuit of Africa's shared prosperity & integration.

