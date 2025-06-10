The YMCA Of Metropolitan Chicago Names Adam M. Alonso As Next President And CEO

Veteran nonprofit executive and youth development champion Adam M. Alonso named President and CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

CHICAGO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is excited to announce the appointment of Adam M. Alonso as its next President and Chief Executive Officer. Alonso, a respected leader with more than 30 years of experience in youth development, violence prevention, mental health, and community partnership, will officially assume the role, effective July 28th, following a unanimous vote of the YMCA Board of Managers.

Alonso succeeds interim CEO Sheila Nelson, who will assist with the leadership transition before returning to her position on the YMCA Board of Managers.

"Adam brings the leadership, vision, and deep community experience that make him the perfect leader at an exciting time for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago," said Steve Sorenson, Chairperson of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago Board of Managers. "His passion for building and uplifting communities, paired with his ability to strengthen our core programs will help the Y grow stronger and serve even more families across Chicagoland."

Alonso joins the YMCA following a decade of transformational leadership as CEO of BUILD, Inc., a nationally recognized Chicago-based youth development and violence prevention organization. During his tenure at BUILD, he helped drive measurable reductions in violence and improved educational outcomes for youth. Alonso successfully led a $28 million capital campaign to open a 56,000-square-foot youth and community hub in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, expanded staff sixfold and grew the organization's budget from $2.3 million to $22.3 million.

A recognized leader in coalition-building, fundraising, and organizational growth, Alonso brings extensive experience working with public and private funders, government partners, corporate supporters, and community-based organizations. His leadership has earned recognition from Crain's Chicago Business as a Notable Latino Leader and from the Chicago Bears as an Inspire Change Changemaker.

"I am honored to join the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, an organization that reflects my lifelong commitment to helping young people, families, and communities thrive," said Alonso. "Together, we will continue to build on the Y's momentum by growing and expanding programs and services that support individuals and families at every stage of life."

Alonso steps into the role at a pivotal moment in the YMCA's ongoing transformation. The Y has expanded its 21st-century community hub model across 15 centers, five overnight camps, and more than 100 early education and afterschool program sites. Under Alonso's leadership, the YMCA will continue its focus on long-term financial sustainability, operational excellence, and expanding vital programs that meet the evolving needs of children, families, and communities across the region.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago remains deeply committed to strengthening communities through youth development, health and wellness, mental health support, workforce development, and equity. Alonso's appointment reflects the Y's bold vision for continued growth and expanded community impact.

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is a regional leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise, reaching our communities through 25 locations - including fifteen community hubs and five overnight camps - and more than 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the YMCA, our programs, and our impact at ymcachicago.

