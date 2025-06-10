Dubai Culture Concludes Japan Art & Culture Delegation Programme

Organised with the support of the Sikka Platform to strengthen the global presence of Emirati and UAE-based talent

Dubai, UAE, June 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has wrapped up the Japan Art & Culture Delegation Programme, an initiative supported by the Sikka Platform to expand opportunities for Emirati and UAE-based artists on the global stage. The programme offered participants the chance to engage deeply with Japan's leading art institutions and practitioners. As part of the Dubai Cultural Grant, under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy, this trip reflects Dubai Culture's commitment to empowering creatives, enriching their experiences, and nurturing an environment that allows talent to thrive and innovate.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed that Dubai has effectively leveraged cultural diplomacy to build bridges across borders and reinforce its status as a global centre for the arts. She emphasised the importance of the UAE–Japan Creative Exchange, highlighting its role in fostering cross-border cooperation and intellectual knowledge sharing with universities, galleries, and art institutions worldwide. She said:“This programme opens up new prospects for creatives, offering them opportunities to learn about diverse practices and benefit from academic expertise. Such exposure enables them to explore international trends, improve their modes of expression, and discover innovative ways to reflect the authenticity of our heritage and local identity. By nurturing this spirit of exploration, we are not only advancing Dubai's vision for a prominent place on the world stage but also supporting individuals on their journey to excellence and the growth of the creative economy. Dubai Culture remains dedicated to championing exceptional creators and helping them reach their full potential.”

The 10-day programme brought together a distinguished group of Emirati creatives, including artist and curator Sheikh Maktoum bin Marwan Al Maktoum; designer and curator Kamla AlOlama; researcher and Senior Curatorial Assistant at Louvre Abu Dhabi Amna Al Zaabi; multidisciplinary artist Latifa Saeed; Fatma Al Ali whose work focuses on collective memory and oral history; graphic design professor Alanood Bukhammas from the College of Arts and Creative Enterprises at Zayed University; and artist and assistant professor Asma Belhamar, also from Zayed University alongside Lebanese artist and curator Ahmad Makary, founder of The Workshop DXB; and Bahraini artist and curator Yara Ayoob.