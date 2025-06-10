Morrison Foerster Adds Team Of Prominent Financial Services And Fintech Partners Alexandra Steinberg Barrage And Matthew Bornfreund

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrison Foerster , a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Alexandra (Alex) Steinberg Barrage and Matthew (Matt) Bornfreund as partners in the Financial Services and Fintech Groups in the Transactions Department, based in the Washington, D.C. office. As a former FDIC executive, Barrage brings more than two decades of comprehensive knowledge of bank regulations advising a wide array of banks and technology companies on complex supervisory, regulatory, payments, and transactional issues. Bornfreund, formerly an attorney in the Legal Division of the Federal Reserve Board, brings over a decade of experience advising banks, non-depository financial institutions, and Fintechs on the complexities of doing business in a highly-regulated landscape.

The team joins MoFo from another prominent firm, where they focused on financial services, bank regulatory, and Fintech matters. Barrage, who will also co-lead the firm's Digital Assets practice within the Fintech Group, advises clients on a wide range of complex regulatory and supervisory matters, including digital asset activities, enforcement and examination issues, bank-Fintech partnerships, complex claims resolution, and resolution planning. Bornfreund provides comprehensive guidance to clients on a wide range of regulatory, transactional, and compliance matters, helping them to advance their operational goals while navigating a changing regulatory landscape.

"Alex and Matt are exceptional additions to the firm and to the Financial Services Group," said Jeremy Mandell , co-chair of Morrison Foerster's Financial Services Group. "Alex's and Matt's significant financial services, bank regulatory, and Fintech experience, in both public and private practice, will be invaluable to our clients, particularly those seeking guidance at the intersection of traditional financial services and technology sectors. Their addition builds strength on strength in our regulatory counselling practice and beyond, making them tremendous strategic additions to our team."

"Alex and Matt are outstanding additions to our Fintech team," said Jeff Silberman , co-lead of the firm's Fintech practice. "Our Fintech, digital asset and financial institution clients are going to benefit from their in-depth and practical experience supporting online, app-based, and digital financial products and services. Their additions further deepen and reinforce MoFo's position as the go-to Fintech firm."

Barrage's broad experience includes handling supervisory examinations, regulatory due diligence and compliance, bankruptcy, and digital asset product development. With experience serving in senior FDIC roles and an extensive background counseling the largest financial institutions and technology companies in the U.S., she offers clients a broad market perspective, practical solutions, and a deep appreciation for the nuances of today's regulatory landscape. Barrage is widely respected for her thought leadership, making live appearances on Bloomberg's The Close and speaking on current banking developments in the U.S. and internationally. She has been quoted extensively, including in American Banker, Bloomberg Law, and CoinDesk, among other industry publications, and has provided technical assistance to Congressional staff on digital asset legislation. Earlier in her career, she was an attorney in Morrison Foerster's Business Restructuring and Insolvency Group, before she went to the FDIC, where she held various leadership roles.

Drawing from his tenure at the Federal Reserve Board, Bornfreund advises clients on matters such as chartering and licensing, capital and liquidity requirements, permissible activities and investments, affiliate transactions, and third-party risk management. He combines deep knowledge of financial services regulation with operational insights as he counsels Fintechs and payment services providers on a wide range of compliance issues, including payment system rules and anti-money laundering requirements. His clients include U.S. domestic banks and bank holding companies, international banks, trust companies, and other non-depository institutions, as well as Fintechs and payment services firms.

"I am excited to rejoin MoFo and continue building a great practice with Matt. We have joined an exceptional, globally-recognized financial services practice, with a preeminent bank regulatory, payments, consumer, M&A, and AI team. I look forward to sharing my bank regulatory and policy knowledge, maintaining strong connections with U.S. and global regulators, and helping clients forge clear, strategic plans to address a wide range of novel challenges and opportunities," said Barrage.

"I am excited to continue working alongside Alex and my new colleagues at MoFo, applying my in-depth banking agency experience and technical knowledge. I am proud to join the legacy MoFo has built in the bank regulatory space, and I look forward to applying my significant industry insights to assisting domestic and international banks and payment services clients, among others, with their myriad regulatory, transactional, and compliance matters," said Bornfreund.

SOURCE Morrison Foerster

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED