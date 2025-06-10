Rebag Collaborates With Luxury Stores At Amazon, Expanding Access To Pre-Loved Luxury Goods

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through this collaboration, Rebag will bring nearly 30,000 meticulously curated pre-loved luxury items to Luxury Stores at Amazon, further strengthening Rebag's mission to drive circularity in the luxury market by extending the lifecycle of designer goods and promoting more sustainable shopping practices. Featuring coveted brands such as Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Rolex, Cartier, and more, customers will gain access to Rebag's premium inventory while enjoying Amazon's trusted shopping experience and fast shipping.

"Rebag is thrilled to work with Luxury Stores at Amazon and to redefine how customers shop for pre-owned luxury," said Charles Gorra, CEO & Founder of Rebag. "This collaboration enables us to connect with a broader audience and meet the growing demand for sustainable luxury fashion in a way that's convenient and trustworthy."

Luxury Stores at Amazon offers an immersive and sophisticated shopping experience, catering to fashion-forward consumers seeking high-quality luxury goods. With Rebag's rigorous inspection and verification process, customers can shop with confidence, knowing each item meets the highest standards of quality.

The Rebag collection launches in Luxury Stores at Amazon on June 10, 2025, offering customers an effortless way to shop and invest in timeless luxury. To discover the collection, visit REBAG AMAZON LINK .

For further information, please contact: Factory PR, [email protected] , 212.941.9394

About Rebag:

Founded by Charles Gorra in 2014, Rebag is a leader in luxury resale. With the launch of Consignment in 2023 and the industry-first membership program Rebag+ in 2024, Rebag stands out as the most transparent, flexible, and rewarding resale platform. Utilizing proprietary technology and millions of data points to determine the resale value of designer items, Rebag enables customers to receive instant payment-an industry first. A digitally native company, Rebag has retail locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Florida, and is available at select Bloomingdale's locations. Rebag has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and has been featured in The New York Times, Business of Fashion, Vogue, TechCrunch, and more. For more information, visit .

