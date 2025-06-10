Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BNP Paribas Share Buyback Programme - Declaration Of Transactions In Own Shares From June 2, 2025 To June 6, 2025


2025-06-10 12:01:26
BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from June 2, 2025 to June 6, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 10 June 2025

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/06/2025 FR0000131104 31 003 76,5265 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/06/2025 FR0000131104 238 418 76,5267 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/06/2025 FR0000131104 34 297 76,5226 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 02/06/2025 FR0000131104 566 282 76,5648 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/06/2025 FR0000131104 31 665 76,7072 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/06/2025 FR0000131104 244 521 76,7725 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/06/2025 FR0000131104 34 459 76,7075 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 03/06/2025 FR0000131104 579 355 76,7691 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/06/2025 FR0000131104 40 411 77,2213 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/06/2025 FR0000131104 211 773 77,1981 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/06/2025 FR0000131104 43 934 77,2115 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 04/06/2025 FR0000131104 603 882 77,1855 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/06/2025 FR0000131104 41 091 77,2674 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/06/2025 FR0000131104 220 576 77,2702 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/06/2025 FR0000131104 45 061 77,2710 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 05/06/2025 FR0000131104 608 272 77,3028 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/06/2025 FR0000131104 43 643 77,8954 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/06/2025 FR0000131104 214 151 77,8795 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/06/2025 FR0000131104 46 441 77,9004 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 06/06/2025 FR0000131104 605 765 77,9487 XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 4 485 000 77,1525


As of 6 June 2025 included, BNP Paribas purchased 13,473,000 shares for a total consideration of EUR 1.041 billion.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas's website:

Attachment

  • Detailed declaration of transactions in own shares from 02.06 to 06.06

