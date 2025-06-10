BNP Paribas Share Buyback Programme - Declaration Of Transactions In Own Shares From June 2, 2025 To June 6, 2025
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|31 003
|76,5265
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|238 418
|76,5267
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|34 297
|76,5226
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|02/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|566 282
|76,5648
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|31 665
|76,7072
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|244 521
|76,7725
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|34 459
|76,7075
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|03/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|579 355
|76,7691
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|40 411
|77,2213
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|211 773
|77,1981
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|43 934
|77,2115
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|04/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|603 882
|77,1855
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|41 091
|77,2674
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|220 576
|77,2702
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|45 061
|77,2710
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|05/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|608 272
|77,3028
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|43 643
|77,8954
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|214 151
|77,8795
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|46 441
|77,9004
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|06/06/2025
|FR0000131104
|605 765
|77,9487
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|4 485 000
|77,1525
As of 6 June 2025 included, BNP Paribas purchased 13,473,000 shares for a total consideration of EUR 1.041 billion.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas's website:
Attachment
-
Detailed declaration of transactions in own shares from 02.06 to 06.06
