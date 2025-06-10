Upstream Tech And Carahsoft Partner To Bring Land, Water Management Software To Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Efficient, Science-Backed Software Now Available to Government Agencies

BOSTON and RESTON, Va., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Tech , an innovator of scalable land and water management software solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Upstream Tech's Public Sector distributor, making the company's two flagship products – Lens, a remote land monitoring platform, and HydroForecast, a highly accurate streamflow forecast, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“By partnering with Carahsoft, we are able to increase accessibility to our efficiency focused software for Federal, State and Local agencies,” said Eve Boyce-Ratliff, Director of Growth & Partnerships at Upstream Tech.“This partnership with Carahsoft will streamline the procurement process and equip agencies with actionable data and tools to manage land and water resources more effectively with fewer resources.”

Upstream Tech's software products are designed to enhance decision-making across land and water management for the Public Sector, while also saving time and cutting costs. The products, Lens and HydroForecast, leverage leading sources of satellite data and innovation in artificial intelligence to meet the needs of environmental organizations and Government agencies.

Lens

Lens is an easy-to-use remote monitoring platform that helps Government agencies harness the power of geospatial data to manage their landholdings, easements, infrastructure and water resources efficiently.

With powerful tools enabling users to track landscape changes, visualize trends and automate reporting, Lens is currently trusted by over 250 organizations managing 140 million acres globally.

Key Benefits



Modernizes remote land monitoring workflows and minimizes overhead in an easy-to-use web-based application.

Enables access to leading sources of public and commercial geospatial data in one spot - public data is included in Lens and users can order additional data as needed starting at 4¢ / acre.

Leverages a range of datasets for conservation land monitoring, agricultural BMP adoption, infrastructure management and more. Standardizes and streamlines reporting.

HydroForecast

HydroForecast is a high-performing streamflow forecast. Powered by cutting-edge AI and backed by expert scientists, HydroForecast equips hydropower producers, water utilities and Government agencies with the ability to make informed decisions, driving operational efficiency, revenue and safety, all while managing a critical resource: fresh water.

With forecasts across all time horizons, HydroForecast improves planning for streamflow events hours, days, weeks, months and even years into the future with industry-leading accuracy and reliability.

Key Benefits



Enables efficient and accurate water resource decision-making.

Uses AI to combine weather forecasts with satellite imagery.

Helps users identify and prevent critical safety errors before they happen. Ensures compliance by avoiding legal and regulatory exposure.

“Upstream Tech's software products, Lens and HydroForecast, provide Government agencies with the ability to significantly improve the efficiency and effectiveness of land and water management,” said Lauren Regiec, Geospatial and Space Tech Team Lead at Carahsoft.“We look forward to working with Upstream Tech and our reseller partners to bring these products to the Public Sector.”

Upstream Tech's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 722-8436 or ... . View this on-demand webinar ,“Enhance Land Monitoring Efficiency with Remote Sensing Tools,” hosted by Upstream Tech and Carahsoft to learn how Government agencies can leverage publicly available satellite imagery and supplemental high-resolution commercial data to capture insights, analyze property changes and generate reports. Explore Upstream Tech's solutions here .

About Upstream Tech

Upstream Tech builds science-backed software for efficient land and water management by leveraging the leading sources of satellite data and innovation in artificial intelligence. Founded in 2016, the company has been recognized by top agencies and backed by industry leaders including the U.S. Department of Energy, NOAA, and the National Hydropower Association. Through R&D grants, industry contests, and customer results, Upstream Tech products have received praise for their scalable impact.

Our 35+ team members-experts in software engineering, machine learning, geospatial sciences, and hydrology-develop products that help organizations monitor, analyze, and make faster, data-driven decisions for natural resource management. Visit us at .

Contact

Eve Boyce-Ratliff

...

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...