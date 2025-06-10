California Cities Lead Nation In Quality Of Life

Top 10 U.S. cities ranked by quality of life

Report ranks San Ramon (CA) and Pleasanton (CA) at the top of the list

- Michael Green, CEO Social Progress ImperativeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At a time when economic growth alone no longer defines community success, the U.S. Social Progress Map offers a more complete view of how people are actually faring, measuring outcomes that directly impact daily life, including safety, health, education, and access to opportunity.The comprehensive report assesses the performance of cities and neighborhoods nationwide based on 50 measures of social progress. According to the results, six of the top ten U.S. cities for quality of life are located in California . Leading the list are San Ramon (#1) and Pleasanton (#2), both in the San Francisco Bay Area. They are followed by Centennial, CO (#3), Newton, MA (#4), Folsom, CA (#5), Plymouth, MN (#6), Carlsbad, CA (#7), Irvine, CA (#8), Bellevue, WA (#9), and Fremont, CA (#10).“San Ramon's quality of life is highly valued in our community,” said San Ramon Mayor Mark Armstrong.“From quality schools to beautiful parks, from public safety to family-friendly events and activities that bring the community together, there's so much to celebrate in San Ramon.”The U.S. Social Progress Map uses 50 carefully selected indicators that reflect what matters most to people's lives, grouped into three dimensions:– Basic Human Needs – covering essentials like housing, safety, and healthcare;– Foundations of Wellbeing – encompassing education, environmental quality, and access to information;– Opportunity – reflecting personal rights, inclusiveness, and freedom of choice.Together, these dimensions provide a comprehensive, data-driven portrait of social progress at the local level, empowering policymakers, civic leaders, and advocates with insights to make informed decisions that promote wellbeing and advance equity.“San Ramon and the other top cities stand out as national leaders in delivering strong outcomes for their residents across key drivers of social progress,” said Michael Green, CEO of the Social Progress Imperative, the nonprofit behind the tool.“These findings highlight how thoughtful planning, community investment, and people-centered policy can foster thriving, inclusive communities.”The U.S. Social Progress Map covers all 50 states, the 500 largest U.S. cities, and 32,000 neighborhoods, making it the country's most comprehensive measure of quality of life.Explore the full map at .# # #About the Social Progress Imperative:The Social Progress Imperative is a global nonprofit based in Washington, D.C., working to advance inclusive and sustainable societies by measuring what truly matters to people. Through tools like the U.S. Social Progress Map, the organization empowers decision-makers, businesses, and communities to improve quality of life around the world.

