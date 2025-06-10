Koantek Wins Two Prestigious Honors At The 2025 Databricks Partner Awards

Over the past year, Koantek has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to helping enterprise organizations build data intelligence through its collaboration with Databricks , the Data and AI company. These accolades reflect Koantek's transformative work with innovative companies and high-growth enterprises, as well as its rapid expansion and ability to scale globally.

"Winning not one, but two Databricks Partner Awards is a powerful validation of our global strategy," said Sohini Avirneni , CEO of Koantek. "With Emerging Enterprises and Startups, we tailor our data and AI services to meet each customer's unique needs. While in APJ, we've proven our ability to execute at scale. This is just the beginning of what Koantek and Databricks can achieve together globally."

Koantek's teams have worked tirelessly to help both enterprises and startups bypass technical debt and build future-ready, AI-powered architecture. Across industries like financial services, healthcare, and SaaS, Koantek enables customers to modernize and secure their data platforms while accelerating AI adoption using proven accelerators.

"These awards are a highlight of the year for us, and we're thrilled to recognize Koantek as both the 2025 APJ Growth Partner and the Emerging Enterprises & Startups Partner of the Year," said Jason McIntyre, , VP, Partner Development at Databricks. "Their ability to drive impact across diverse customer segments showcases their technical depth, business acumen, and relentless focus on customer success."

From large-scale cloud migrations to GenAI readiness programs, Koantek's repeatable frameworks and customer-first mindset are helping organizations of all sizes realize the full potential of Databricks.

To learn more about Koantek's award-winning work with Databricks, visit or stop by Booth #F630 at the Data + AI Summit , June 9–12 in San Francisco.

About Koantek - Koantek is a Databricks Ventures-backed , four-time Award-winning partner helping global organizations modernize data platforms, deploy agentic AI, and unlock innovation-fast. Combining deep engineering and AI expertise with a customer-first approach , Koantek delivers scalable, secure, and high-impact data platforms that drive meaningful business outcomes.

SOURCE Koantek LLC