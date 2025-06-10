Industrial Wireless Sensor Network (IWSN) Market Report 2025-2033: A Forecasted $29.5 Billion Industry
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2024-2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$29.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Component
6.1 Hardware
6.2 Software
6.3 Service
7 Market Breakup by Sensor Type
7.1 Pressure Sensor
7.2 Temperature Sensor
7.3 Level Sensor
7.4 Flow Sensor
7.5 Biosensor
7.6 Others
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Machine Monitoring
8.2 Process Monitoring
8.3 Asset Tracking
8.4 Safety and Surveillance
9 Market Breakup by End Use
9.1 Automotive
9.2 Food and Beverages
9.3 Manufacturing
9.4 Mining
9.5 Oil and Gas
9.6 Utilities
9.7 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
- ABB Ltd. Analog Devices Inc. Banner Engineering Corp. Emersion Electric Co. Endress+Hauser Management AG Honeywell International Inc. NXP Semiconductors N.V Schneider Electric Siemens AG ST Microelectronics Texas Instruments Inc. Yokogawa Electric Corporation
