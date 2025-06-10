Industrial Wireless Sensor Network (IWSN) Market Report 2025-2033: A Forecasted $29.5 Billion Industry

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Wireless Sensor Network Market Report by Component, Sensor Type, Application, End Use, and Region 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial wireless sensor network market size reached USD 8 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach USD 29.5 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.82% during 2025-2033. The growing industrial automation and digitalization, IoT integration, real-time data monitoring, ongoing technological advancements, and the rising adoption of smart cities are primarily driving the market's growth.

At present, the growing demand for IWSN to improve communication between industrial devices and ensure seamless communication using wireless systems represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics to analyze the large database of temperature, motion, pressure, gas, flow, and chemicals. This, along with the increasing development of network infrastructure, is contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, the escalating demand for IWSN in the oil and gas industry to remotely monitor pipelines, natural gas leaks, and corrosion is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

In addition, there is an increase in the demand for WirelessHART and ISA-100.11a technologies in various industries across the globe. This, coupled with the growing demand for the internet of things (IoT) connected devices around the world, such as smart mobiles, refrigerators, fire alarms, door locks, bicycles, and fitness trackers, is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the increasing application of IWSN in robotics for sensing, recognition, and interpretation of numerous programs is propelling the growth of the market.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd, Analog Devices Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Emersion Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Management AG, Honeywell International Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, ST Microelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc. and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

