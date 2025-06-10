Warbird Marine Holdings Names Thomas Wieners CEO As John Dorton Steps Into Executive Chairman Role
Since joining Warbird as Chief Operating Officer in 2020, Thomas has significantly improved the company's production processes and culture with a fundamental focus on quality. Most notably, he developed and launched Warbird's Center of Excellence for Composite Manufacturing. This advanced 425,000 ft2 lamination facility in the Yucatán has drawn industry accolades and expanded the company's capabilities. Since 2022, Thomas has also led the company's product development, sales, marketing, and innovation strategies, establishing a strong foundation for enhanced customer experiences."
"I'm honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment," said Thomas. "Our focus remains on delivering exceptional quality and performance that define our brands. Looking ahead, we're committed to product innovation and deepening connections with our passionate communities while building on our reputation for performance engineering."
John Dorton, who formed Warbird Marine Holdings in partnership with EagleTree Capital in 2019, has been a transformative figure in the marine industry for over 37 years. His leadership at MasterCraft Boat Holdings for 16 years, as well as his roles as CEO of Hydra-Sports and HeyDay, established him as an industry pioneer. John has also served as the Chairman of the NMMA's Boat Manufacturers Division, an NMMA Executive Committee member, and Chairman of the WaterSports Industry Association. His transition to Executive Chairman allows him to focus on initiatives that will benefit the company's long-term growth.
"The foundation we've built together gives us incredible momentum," said Thomas. "We have exceptional brands, passionate customers, and a talented team that's eager to push boundaries. I'm fully committed to building on this legacy as we enter our next chapter. Our focus on innovation and craftsmanship, driving unforgettable customer experiences will only intensify. The future of Warbird Marine Holdings is bright, and we're just getting started."
About Warbird Marine Holdings
Warbird Marine Holdings operates two leading boat brands: Yellowfin Yachts (est. 1998) and Invincible Boats (est. 2006). Together, they form an unmatched portfolio of high-performance center console, saltwater fishing vessels. Both companies deliver exceptional quality, engineering precision, and proven offshore capability for the most demanding boaters and fishing enthusiasts.
SOURCE Warbird Marine Holdings
