Phoenix Semiconductor Secures $5.5 Million From J2 Ventures And RTX Ventures, Announces Formation Of Board Of Directors

Phoenix Semiconductor recreates legacy chips on demand, and at scale.

Phoenix Semiconductor Secures $5.5 Million in Seed Funding from J2 Ventures and RTX Ventures, Announces Formation of Board of Directors

- Dan Ateya, president and managing director, RTX VenturesAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Phoenix Semiconductor , disrupting traditional legacy semiconductor solutions, today announced the successful closure of a $5.5 million seed funding round led by J2 Ventures and RTX Ventures , including follow-on investments from IronGate Capital Advisors and Lockheed Martin Ventures. Phoenix has pioneered a new process for recreating legacy chips that are no longer in production but are still critical for keeping large capital investments running. This investment round marks a critical milestone in Phoenix's effort to restore secure, domestic access to high-demand legacy semiconductors essential to many long-cycle sectors of the economy.In conjunction with this capital infusion, Phoenix is also unveiling the formation of its inaugural Board of Directors, which will provide strategic oversight as the company advances toward scaled production. The board includes:.Ryan Hatcher, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Semiconductor.Jonathan Bronson, PhD, Managing Partner of J2 Ventures.Didier Thibaud, former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Mercury Systems“The support and confidence from our investors and directors are a testament to the urgency and importance of Phoenix's mission for national security and for many industrial sectors across our country,” said Ryan Hatcher, PhD, chief executive officer, Phoenix Semiconductor.“I am honored to be supporting Phoenix through the next wave of their expansion, as an inaugural Board Member,” said Didier Thibaud, former executive vice president and COO, Mercury Systems.“Having worked in this industry for over 30 years, I have first-hand knowledge of the scope of the problem Phoenix is solving and I hope to support their mission through meaningful expertise and strategic partnership.”Phoenix's process does not require new silicon, a fab or even original wafers. This patent-pending process allows Phoenix to create drop-in replacement chips that are seamless, innovative, fast, and tailored for the long-cycle market that demands a high mix of parts at lower volumes.“The scale of opportunity in legacy semiconductor design and manufacturing is massive - not just in terms of market size, but in its impact on our national supply chain resiliency. Phoenix is uniquely positioned to lead this effort with a clear mission, a disciplined technical approach, and now, the right partners at the table. As a member of the Board, I'm excited to help guide a company that is not only solving a critical vulnerability, but doing so with speed, precision and scale,” said Jonathan Bronson, managing partner, J2 Ventures.Phoenix's breakthrough approach focuses on reengineering critical legacy microelectronics using modern, secure fabrication processes within the United States. By addressing persistent vulnerabilities in the semiconductor supply chain, Phoenix aims to deliver trusted, domestically produced components to government and commercial partners who rely on these technologies for sustained and secure operations."Phoenix is tackling one of the most entrenched and urgent challenges in the microelectronics sector - the shortage of domestically manufactured legacy chips critical to our national security and industrial base. There is tremendous demand across the aerospace and defense industries for trusted, U.S.-made components that can seamlessly replace aging technology,” said Dan Ateya, president and managing director, RTX Ventures.“Collaborating with Phoenix will help strengthen the delivery of real solutions for a decades-old issue."The company's collaboration with J2 Ventures and RTX Ventures not only strengthens its financial foundation but also brings in operators and investors who understand the complex intersection of national security, technology, and manufacturing. Phoenix is currently working on several high-profile replacement chips for prime defense contractors and their programs of record that are critical to national security and military readiness.With an experienced leadership team, deep sector expertise, and strong investor backing, Phoenix is poised to bring near-term solutions to one of the country's most pressing technology challenges.###About Phoenix SemiconductorPhoenix Semiconductor is pioneering a new approach to solving supply chain disruption due to late-gen, legacy, and mature microelectronic components. Our team is working to produce a catalog of chips for the Department of Defense, automotive, medical, manufacturing, oil & gas, and OEM verticals. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, our innovative process is changing how companies solve obsolescence challenges.Legacy chips at scale, on demand and in perpetuity.Rethink what's possible.Visit to learn more.

Caroline Eklund Kazmierski

Forward March Communications

+1 512-413-8694

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.