Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Belarus M.Ryzhenkov Meets With Delegations Of Botswana, Ghana And Mozambique

On June 05, 2025 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Maksim Ryzhenkov, held the meetings with delegations of Botswana, Ghana and Mozambique headed by Ministers of agriculture of these countries, who arrived to Belarus for taking part in the 35th international specialized exhibition "Belagro-2025".

Ways to strengthen the political and economic dialogue, develop economic relations, internship of Botswana youth in high schools and universities of Belarus, establish of a bilateral legal framework of relations were discussed with the Minister of Lands and Agriculture of Botswana, Edwin Gorataone Dikoloti. The parties agreed their determination on the development of long-term cooperation.

During the dialogue with the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, the special attention was paid to issues connected to launching of joint project for the mechanization of agriculture, which is supposed to export Belarusian machinery and establishing service centers.

As a result of negotiations with the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Fisheries, Roberto Mito Albino the reciprocal interest in expanding cooperation in all spheres was confirmed. The accent was made in agriculture, food security, industry and processing, developing of infrastructure. The parties highlighted the mutual interest in holding the next meeting of the Joint Commission and implementation of bilateral economic events.

At each meeting, special attention was paid to paths of activation of a set of bilateral agenda issues, including the exchanging of visits, joint commercial economic projects, and other mutual interest issues.

As the result of negotiations bilateral intergovernmental agreements about developing of cooperation in mechanization of agriculture were signed.

