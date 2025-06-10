Sekady And Liquid Logics Forge Partnership To Enhance Risk Management For Private Lenders

MENAFN - GetNews) Innovative Collaboration Introduces Streamlined Inspection and Draw Management, and Enhanced Workflow Automation







Boise, ID - Sekady , a leading provider of draw management, progress inspection, construction payment, and fraud mitigation solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Liquid Logics , a premier loan origination software provider. This collaboration brings together Sekady's intuitive draw management and payment platform with streamlined loan management operations through Liquid Logics to provide private lenders with a powerful toolset designed to enhance security, streamline workflows, and optimize their risk management.

Visibility, Security, and workflow efficiency are paramount in today's construction lending environment. Sekady's solutions offer private lenders protection against fraud and other security threats, while also equipping lenders with a streamlined, intuitive system for managing critical tasks.

Through Sekady, lenders can significantly reduce manual errors and inefficiencies, helping them ensure each stage of the draw process is tracked and verified. Sekady's inspection management system is similarly designed for ease-of-use, providing real-time updates and clear documentation to keep loan projects on track and on budget. Sekady has integrated with industry leading inspection networks to provide the largest network of inspectors in the nation, with broad geographic coverage and multiple inspection types as options for lenders.

With Sekady's end-to-end loan project visibility, all parties within the project have access to real-time information and statuses allowing for a smoother experience for both lenders and borrowers.







"Through our partnership with Liquid Logics, Sekady is setting a new standard in private lending," noted Thayne Boren, President. "By integrating our draw management and inspection tools with Liquid Logics' robust loan origination software, we're empowering lenders to stay focused on growth while knowing they are fully supported against portfolio risks and operational bottlenecks.”

"At Liquid Logics, we are constantly seeking ways to enhance our offerings for private lenders," said Sam Kaddah, President & CEO of Liquid Logics. "The addition of Sekady's solutions enhances our loan origination software by adding an extra layer of flexibility, efficiency, and streamlined workflow automation that is critical for today's market."

About Sekady

Sekady is a pioneering provider of risk management and workflow automation solutions for private lenders, offering services such as draw and inspection management, title search reports, and more to reduce fraud risk. Sekady's mission is to equip private/hard money lenders with the tools they need to minimize their portfolio risk while enhancing operational efficiency through powerful, customizable automation solutions.

About Liquid Logics

Liquid Logics is an industry-leading provider of loan origination, servicing, and fund management software specifically designed for private lenders. Known for its innovative, user-friendly technology, Liquid Logics offers end-to-end solutions that streamline the lending process and enhance security, making loan management simpler and more efficient.

