Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SAPPHIRE PRISMS REFRACT LIGHT TO MONITOR LIQUIDS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Meller Sapphire Prisms feature Mohs 9 hardness which is second only to diamond to provide the toughness necessary to resist scratching and operate over a wide temperature range. Unlike glass or quartz, sapphire can withstand harsh environments, is chemically inert, and transmits from the UV to the IR, making it ideal for industrial and scientific applications using light refraction as a measurement technique.

Polished to 20-10 scratch dig or better on rectangular surfaces, Meller Sapphire Prisms can be manufactured in sizes from 1/2" to 4" on each leg of a right angle; with custom angles and a tolerance of 3 to 10 mins. Offered in various equilateral, right angle, trapezoid, and triangle configurations, applications include industrial, medical, and scientific instruments.

Meller Sapphire Prisms are priced according to configuration, size, and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.
Craig Schweriner, Marketing
120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001
Providence, RI 02940
(800) 821-0180, FAX (401) 331-0519
e-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.

MENAFN10062025003732001241ID1109656311

