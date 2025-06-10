SAPPHIRE PRISMS REFRACT LIGHT TO MONITOR LIQUIDS
Polished to 20-10 scratch dig or better on rectangular surfaces, Meller Sapphire Prisms can be manufactured in sizes from 1/2" to 4" on each leg of a right angle; with custom angles and a tolerance of 3 to 10 mins. Offered in various equilateral, right angle, trapezoid, and triangle configurations, applications include industrial, medical, and scientific instruments.
Meller Sapphire Prisms are priced according to configuration, size, and quantity. Price quotations are available upon request.
