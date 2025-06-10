Global Survey Reveals 81% Of Enterprise CX Leaders Plan To Deploy AI In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizations are prioritizing AI for CX insights and analytics, while security and ethics top the list of concerns

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the results of a new global survey, conducted by Ryan Strategic Advisory , which reveals that artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a core focus for customer experience (CX) leaders around the world. The survey found that 81% of global CX executives are planning to integrate AI technologies into their contact centers this year.

“The results of this year's survey indicate that there is wholesale buy-in for AI among enterprise contact center leaders,” said Peter Ryan, head of Ryan Strategic Advisory.“The reality is that no one running a sophisticated, quality-driven CX operation can hide from this innovative technology – better to embrace it now and leverage its considerable advantages from both operational and front-line delivery angles.”

The survey captured insights from 819 enterprise executives with strategic decision-making authority over contact centers. The findings underscore the importance for BPO providers to align their AI offerings with the specific needs of enterprises. With over 80% of respondents aiming to expand the reach of AI within their operations, demand is surging not only for innovative solutions, but also for the talent and expertise to deploy AI effectively.

“This new research confirms what we've been seeing across the board-AI is a game changer and rapidly becoming an essential tool for modern CX operations,” said Andy Wilkens, Chief Technology Officer at ibex.“What's particularly encouraging is seeing the sophisticated understanding executives now have about AI's potential applications. They recognize the need to balance the transformative value with security and ethical concerns around these technologies, which underscores the need for thoughtful AI deployment. At ibex, we're deploying transformational AI solutions that address the specific priorities of CX executives while providing the security, compliance and domain expertise needed for long-term success.”

When asked to rate AI's most valuable applications on a scale from one to five, respondents highlighted CX insights and analytics (4.3 out of 5) and real-time agent assistance (4.0 out of 5) as the areas where AI has the most benefit.

The survey also identified key concerns regarding AI implementation. Security and privacy issues topped the list with 50% of respondents ranking these among their top concerns, closely followed by the ethical use of AI at 49%. Quality matters registered moderate concern at 35%, while development process bias (29%) and limited knowledge about AI tools (16%) were less pressing worries.

