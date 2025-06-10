Iscooter Launches 2025 Mid-Year Mega Sale With Exclusive Electric Scooter Deals

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iScooter , an innovator dedicated to personal transportation solutions, has officially announced its 2025 Mid-Year Mega Sale , set to kick off on June 6 and run through June 26. The event will feature a series of best-selling electric scooters, with special early-bird offers available for top-tier models. Alongside these featured deals, shoppers will also benefit from tiered storewide savings and a variety of interactive rewards through the brand's membership and social media programs.

At the center of the event are three standout electric scooters that cater to a range of lifestyles and riding needs. From daily commutes to rugged outdoor adventures, the featured models offer powerful performance, cutting-edge features, and unbeatable pricing for early buyers.

For city riders seeking a smooth and efficient commute, the iScooter i10 Commuter 650W Electric Scooter delivers the perfect blend of convenience and performance. Designed for hassle-free urban travel, the i10 features a responsive 650W motor, ensuring strong acceleration and a comfortable ride through congested streets. Its lightweight frame and intuitive controls make it an ideal choice for first-time riders and seasoned commuters alike. During the Mega Sale, the first three buyers can enjoy an exclusive $100 discount, bringing the final price to just $349.99.

Those looking for a more versatile riding experience will appreciate the iScooter iX3 800W Off-Road Electric Scooter . Engineered for adaptability, the iX3 handles both paved roads and rugged trails with ease, thanks to its 800W motor and durable build. Perfect for quick grocery runs, neighborhood outings, or weekend explorations, this model offers a reliable solution for various daily scenarios. The first three customers to purchase the iX3 will also receive a $100 discount, reducing the price to $419.99.

For riders craving long-range adventures and robust off-road performance, the iScooter iX7 Pro Off-Road Electric Scooter stands out as a top contender. Equipped with a powerful 2000W motor and an extended battery life, the iX7 Pro can travel up to 50 miles on a single charge. It's built for thrill-seekers and adventurers who demand high-performance capabilities across all terrains. Whether it's exploring scenic trails or navigating unconventional commutes, this model delivers on all fronts. The first three purchasers will receive a $150 discount, bringing the final price to $749.99.

In addition to these spotlight offers, the Mid-Year Mega Sale introduces tiered discounts across all products in the store. Customers spending $800 or more will receive $50 off their total, while purchases over $1500 and $2000 will unlock $100 and $150 discounts respectively. These tiered savings encourage shoppers to maximize value across their orders, whether upgrading gear or purchasing for family and friends.

The event also includes exclusive perks for members, who can earn points on purchases redeemable for future discounts. Shoppers engaging with iScooter on social media platforms during the sale period may also unlock surprise rewards and bonus entries for upcoming giveaways.

Founded on a commitment to innovation, accessibility, and sustainability, iScooter continues to redefine personal mobility with a diverse portfolio of electric scooters tailored to modern lifestyles. With its 2025 Mid-Year Mega Sale , the brand invites riders to explore new destinations and elevate everyday travel.

About iScooter

iScooter, a global leader in personal transportation, was founded in 2012. Dedicated to providing high-quality, safe, and reliable products, iScooter offers affordable, stylish, and eco-friendly electric scooters. The vision is to revolutionize urban commuting, making it more efficient and sustainable. Explore the range of powerful, energy-efficient rides designed for both city commuting and challenging terrains, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.

For more information, please visit iScooter's websites and social media:

Website:

Facebook:

Facebook Group:

Instagram:

SOURCE iScooter

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED