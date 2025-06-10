Classpass And Wework Debut New Global Partnership

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This partnership aligns with both brands' missions to create experiences that meet the needs of today's flexible, dynamic workforce - creating a single hub to access both flexible wellness and workspace offerings. ClassPass members can now use their credits to book over 100 WeWork spaces in prime locations in New York City, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, Washington D.C., Seattle, Denver, London, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, and Dublin, with more on the horizon. These workspaces offer premium amenities such as hot desks, lounges, phone booths, high-speed Wi-Fi, full-service kitchens, unlimited coffee, on-site support from WeWork's Community teams, and social and networking events.

"As of May 2025, we've seen a 44% increase in ClassPass reservations over the last 12 months, which tells us that consumers are eager to engage with in-person fitness and wellness experiences - not just because some formats are hard to replicate at home, but because they are seeking out community," said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Playlist, ClassPass's parent brand. "Partnering with WeWork is a natural extension of our commitment to making holistic wellness more accessible. We're providing our users with the flexibility to seamlessly integrate work and wellness, whether they're traveling, working remotely or simply needing a change in environment during their week."

"Together with ClassPass, we're excited to offer remote and hybrid workers access to the workspace, events, and resources they're looking for with the flexibility they need," said John Santora, CEO of WeWork. "Our top priority at WeWork is empowering individuals to work when, where, and how they're most productive. This partnership deepens that commitment by uniting our premium workspaces with ClassPass's wellness offerings to deliver a unique solution that meets workers' needs for flexibility, community and wellness."

With the rise of hybrid and remote work, ClassPass and WeWork are well-positioned to provide resources that support both wellness and workplace needs, offering the tailored experiences that today's workers crave. This partnership is designed to address the growing demand for flexible workspaces, which are key to boosting productivity, collaboration, and culture, as highlighted in a recent WeWork survey .

About ClassPass

ClassPass is revolutionizing the fitness and wellness industry by bringing together the world's best classes and experiences into one app. Founded in 2013, ClassPass connects members to millions of classes and experiences in 31 countries around the globe while working directly with businesses to merchandise their excess inventory, find new customers and generate new streams of revenue. With tens of thousands of fitness studios, gyms, and spas in the ClassPass network, members can use ClassPass to choose from a broad range of options including workout classes such as strength training, yoga, Pilates, and boxing and spa treatments such as massage, acupuncture, manicures and more. Additionally, ClassPass is now available as a wellness benefit with the world's leading employers. Learn more at .

About WeWork

WeWork is a leading global real estate platform that empowers businesses to thrive through world-class flexible workplace solutions, innovative technology services, and hospitality-driven experiences. With a curated portfolio of nearly 600 thoughtfully designed locations worldwide, spanning 45M square feet, WeWork helps more than half a million members-from emerging startups to Fortune 100 companies-achieve their best work. To learn more, visit wework .

