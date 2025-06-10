Guidelight Names Steve Bewley As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bewley has served as COO for Guidelight since February, and prior to joining Guidelight, served as COO at InStride Health, a specialty provider for pediatric anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Before that, he was CEO of AbleTo, a pioneer in virtual mental health outpatient treatment.

"Steve is deeply aligned with our mission and values. He understands the barriers to accessing care, and he is a staunch advocate for creating access to high-quality, evidence-based treatment," said Andrew Hayek, who served as Guidelight's Interim CEO and is Co-Founder and CEO of Triple Aim Partners. "The leadership team is confident that under Steve's guidance, Guidelight will continue to provide outstanding care, strengthen our culture, and expand our impact nationally."

Bewley, who holds a Bachelor of Arts from Georgetown University and an MBA from Boston College, is passionate about addressing the gaps in the mental health system.

"I'm honored to lead Guidelight at this pivotal moment as we expand access to transformative mental healthcare," said Bewley. "By staying rooted in our client-centered values and driven by compassion, creativity, and urgency, we're making care more accessible-and more impactful-for individuals and families across the country."

Guidelight is experiencing rapid growth, with seven clinics currently open across Massachusetts and Colorado and plans to expand to 16 locations across more states by the end of the year. The company will also soon offer statewide virtual Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), further extending access to care. With continued expansion planned for 2026, Guidelight remains focused on delivering world-class, evidence-based treatment for conditions such as anxiety, depression, trauma, and personality disorders.

For more information about Guidelight or to refer a client, yourself, or a loved one, visit guidelighthealth.

About Guidelight

Guidelight is a leading national provider of Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs for adults and adolescents. With a mission to redefine mental healthcare, Guidelight bridges the gap between inpatient and outpatient treatment-delivering compassionate, evidence-based treatment that fits into the rhythms of daily life. By bringing sophisticated clinical programs to communities across the country, Guidelight is increasing access to transformative care because everyone deserves a seat. For more information, visit guidelighthealth .

