Sentra Launches Automated DSAR Capability To Accelerate Privacy Compliance

New capability reduces response times from weeks to hours, easing operational burden and enhancing regulatory readiness for large enterprises

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentra , the global leader in cloud-native data security for the AI era, today launched its DSAR automation capability, purpose-built to help large, complex organizations rapidly and accurately respond to Data Subject Access Requests (DSARs) under regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and other global privacy mandates. This new capability extends Sentra's platform value by eliminating manual, time-consuming processes and enabling enterprises to meet strict privacy deadlines with confidence even when handling several DSAR requests simultaneously.

Privacy regulations grant individuals the right to access and request deletion of their personal data - but for organizations managing sensitive information across sprawling, multi-cloud and hybrid environments, delivering timely, complete responses is a significant operational challenge. Sentra's DSAR automation leverages its deep data security posture management (DSPM) capabilities to automatically discover, classify and report on personally identifiable information (PII) associated with a given identity across all structured and unstructured data environments.

"As data privacy regulations tighten and customers demand greater transparency, organizations must be able to locate and manage personal data at scale - without sacrificing accuracy or speed," said Yair Cohen, VP Product and Co-founder of Sentra. "Our DSAR automation capability empowers compliance and security teams to replace weeks of manual work with a simple, automated workflow, dramatically reducing the risk of error or fines and minimizing operational overhead."

Fast, Accurate and Automated DSAR Workflows

Sentra's DSAR automation provides several core capabilities designed to modernize and streamline data privacy operations:



High-Speed, High-Accuracy Discovery : Sentra automatically detects all PII associated with a specific individual - using email addresses, usernames, Social Security numbers, and other unique identifiers - across production databases, data lakes, file storage servers, and cloud applications.

Automated Report Generation : Once data is discovered, Sentra compiles a comprehensive DSAR report detailing all instances of personal data found across the environment. Reports are available in PDF format or can be retrieved via API for seamless integration into external privacy management workflows.

Seamless Integration : A robust API allows organizations to incorporate Sentra's DSAR automation outputs into existing privacy management and incident response platforms, creating a fully automated, end-to-end DSAR response capability. Deletion Validation: If deletion is requested, Sentra generates a second report to provide auditable evidence that the identifiable information has been fully removed.

Enhancing Data Privacy Compliance at Scale

Manual DSAR processes are often slow, costly and prone to human error - especially for enterprises with vast, distributed data ecosystems. Sentra's DSAR solution reduces response times from weeks to hours while improving accuracy and ensuring comprehensive privacy compliance.

This launch further strengthens Sentra's position as a trusted partner in data governance and compliance, safeguarding sensitive data and supporting enterprise privacy initiatives. Following its recent $50 million Series B funding round , and recognition as a Customers' Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer for DSPM report , Sentra continues to deliver innovative solutions, including addressing emerging data security and AI governance challenges.

To learn more about Sentra's DSAR automation solution and its cloud-native data security platform, visit . Sentra will be showcasing the DSAR capability at the Gartner Security & Risk Summit, June 9-11 at National Harbor, MD - Booth # 1139.

About Sentra

Sentra is the global leader in cloud-native data security for the AI era. Sentra's mission is to empower organizations to securely leverage data in new ways - while setting the gold standard in data security through efficient scanning, accurate classification, robust data privacy, and streamlined regulatory compliance.

Sentra ensures data is secured no matter where it travels by automatically detecting privacy and security risks, ensuring cyber resiliency, protecting from insider threats and data loss, enabling responsible AI, reducing data sprawl and related costs, and strengthening data access permissions. It achieves this by intelligently discovering and accurately classifying sensitive data at petabyte scale, proactively managing security posture, enforcing granular access controls, and swiftly detecting and responding to threats.

For more information, please visit .

