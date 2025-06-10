Copyleaks Launches AI And Plagiarism Detection Add-On Within Google Docs For Instant Content Verification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New add-on offers unmatched speed, efficiency, and transparency

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copyleaks , a pioneering AI content analysis and governance platform used by enterprises, educational institutions, and individual users across the globe, today announced the launch of its Google Docs Add-on available in the Google Workspace Marketplace. With this, users can instantly verify AI use, ensure proper citation, and more, all without leaving their document.

This launch comes at a time when AI adoption is reaching a tipping point. According to McKinsey's 2025 Global Survey on AI , 78% of companies now use AI in at least one business function, with 71% reporting regular use of generative AI, and over half of C-level executives personally using it at work. In education, the latest EDUCAUSE AI Landscape study found that 57% of higher ed institutions now treat AI as a strategic priority, and 74% are already applying it to safeguard academic integrity.

“As AI continues evolving and more people start using it in their day-to-day and at work, we want to make sure everyone has easy access to tools that help them use it responsibly,” said Alon Yamin, CEO and co-founder of Copyleaks.“Our Google Docs Add-on aims to streamline the process so users can quickly check their content and feel confident about their work without ever leaving their document.”

With Copyleaks' trusted detection technology now embedded in one of the world's most widely used writing platforms, users can instantly check for AI-generated text and plagiarism in real time, without switching platforms or uploading files.

Streamline Workflows : No more switching platforms or uploading files, everything happens inside Google Docs.

Protect Your Integrity: Ensure every document meets your content standards from classrooms to content teams. Flexible & Scalable Solution: Whether you're an individual writer or part of a large team, Copyleaks is part of your everyday tools.



Copyleaks is committed to empowering users with tools that protect originality and intellectual property across all stages of content development. With this new integration, users have immediate access to verification tools while writing, helping uphold content standards and build trust in educational and professional environments.

About Copyleaks

Copyleaks is a leading AI text analysis platform empowering businesses and educational institutions to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of genAI confidently. With an award-winning suite of AI-powered tools trusted by millions, Copyleaks ensures AI governance, empowers responsible AI adoption, safeguards IP, protects intellectual property, and maintains academic integrity with comprehensive AI and plagiarism detection.

For additional information, visit our Website or follow us on LinkedIn .

