Vantiq Wins 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award For Real-Time Intelligence Platform

Award recognizes Vantiq's platform for enabling autonomous, mission-critical operations across healthcare, defense, transportation and smart cities

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq, the global leader in real-time, AI and intelligent systems platforms, today announced it has been named a winner of the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Award. Presented by Intellyx, the analyst firm dedicated to enterprise digital transformation, this award recognizes vendors that are redefining how modern systems operate under real-world conditions. Intellyx bestows this award upon vendors who make it through Intellyx's rigorous briefing selection process and deliver a successful briefing.

"At Intellyx, we get dozens of pitches each day from a wide range of vendors," said Jason Bloomberg, President of Intellyx. "We will only set up briefings with the most disruptive and innovative firms in their space. That's why it made sense for us to call out the companies that made the cut."

As enterprises face mounting pressures to modernize at speed, Vantiq is proving what real-time AI can deliver when the stakes are high. The Vantiq Intelligence Platform is powering live deployments across sectors where system failure isn't an option-from emergency response and battlefield coordination to national infrastructure, hospital operations and global supply chains.

Unlike platforms that simply layer AI onto legacy software, Vantiq integrates directly into the operational core-enabling live decision-making and autonomous action as events unfold. The result is faster response times, safer environments and smarter coordination across distributed systems.

The Vantiq Intelligence Platform is built for live, dynamic environments-designed to orchestrate generative and agentic AI within an event-driven architecture. It automates the entire prompt workflow, continuously generating, refining and linking prompts in response to real-time context from sensors, APIs, applications and human inputs. This enables systems to move beyond static responses and act with speed, precision, and intelligence as events unfold.

"This recognition from Intellyx-and from Jason Bloomberg, whose focus has always been on real deployment, not vaporware -affirms what we've built," said Marty Sprinzen, Co-founder and CEO of Vantiq. "Vantiq is being deployed where milliseconds matter. These are not experiments. They are systems that work under pressure, at scale and in the real world."

For more details on the award and to see other winning vendors in this group, visit the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator awards page .To see the full list of winners and learn more about the 2025 Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards, visit .

About Vantiq

Vantiq is the leading platform for building and running mission-critical applications that operate in real time. Trusted by governments, healthcare providers, transportation networks, and energy infrastructure around the world, Vantiq enables organizations to embed AI directly into operations-creating intelligent systems that sense, decide, and act as the world changes.

About Intellyx

Intellyx is the leading analyst firm dedicated to enterprise digital transformation. Through independent research, advisory, and content, Intellyx helps technology leaders understand and evaluate the vendors shaping the future of business.

SOURCE Vantiq

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED