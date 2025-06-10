Royal Apparel And Madeinusa Unite To Strengthen U.S. Clothing Manufacturing

MadeInUSA partners with Royal Apparel to expand access to U.S.-made clothing and boost domestic textile manufacturing.

LEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MadeInUSA , the leading online marketplace dedicated to promoting U.S.-made products, is proud to announce a new alliance with Royal Apparel, a manufacturer committed to American labor and sustainability. This partnership marks another step forward in revitalizing the U.S. clothing industry and making domestically produced garments more accessible to everyday consumers.Revitalizing American Clothing ManufacturingThe American clothing industry has faced decades of offshoring and factory closures, leading to job losses and diminished local production. Royal Apparel is part of a growing movement to bring textile and apparel manufacturing back to the United States. Founded in 1992, the company produces a broad range of apparel in facilities located in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Their commitment to domestic production supports American workers and ensures greater transparency and ethical standards in manufacturing.Shared Vision for Economic Resilience"We are honored to welcome Royal Apparel to the MadeInUSA family," said Don Buckner, Founder of MadeInUSA. "This partnership represents more than just a business agreement-it reflects a shared vision for economic self-sufficiency and a resilient American supply chain. Supporting companies like Royal Apparel helps rebuild the foundation of our domestic clothing industry."Making American-Made Clothing AccessibleWith this new partnership, MadeInUSA users will have easier access to a range of American-made clothing options, empowering consumers to make choices that align with their values. Whether driven by concerns about quality, jobs, or sustainability, shoppers can now support the return of American manufacturing with each purchase.About MadeInUSAMadeInUSA is a national digital marketplace committed to strengthening America's economy by connecting consumers with high-quality products made exclusively in the United States. The platform champions American craftsmanship, job creation, and domestic industry.About Royal ApparelRoyal Apparel is a U.S.-based manufacturer producing a wide range of ethically made clothing. Since 1992, the company has focused on American manufacturing, offering quality apparel while promoting sustainability and economic responsibility.

