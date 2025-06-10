403
AP & Partners Appoints Moksha Bhat As Its Managing Partner
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, June 10, 2025: Leading law firm, AP & Partners, today announced Moksha Bhat as its Managing Partner. As Managing Partner, Moksha will oversee the law firm's operations and strategic initiatives, AP & Partners said in a press statement. As a co-founder of the firm, Moksha has previously held leadership positions within the firm.
Commenting on his new role, Moksha Bhat said, "I am grateful to my partners for this opportunity. I look forward to working with my colleagues in this role as we take the firm forward on its growth journey."
Anand Prasad, Senior Partner, AP & Partners, said: "Moksha will make an excellent first managing partner for the firm. It was time to move from an informal manner of management to a formal structure, and hence the decision. Moksha knows the firm from the time we set it up and the partnership knows that he will do a great job. Our very best to him."
Moksha has a broad corporate law practice, focusing on in-bound and out-bound M&A transactions, joint ventures, strategic and financial investments, and private capital investments, said AP& Partners.
He advises a diverse range of clients, including multinational corporations, venture capital and private equity funds, and senior executives across various sectors, including infrastructure, TMT, and energy. Moksha is qualified to practice in India and New York, AP & Partners said.
