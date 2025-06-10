Scaleready Announces A G-Rex® Grant Has Been Awarded To Immuneel Therapeutics

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScaleReady, in collaboration with Wilson Wolf Manufacturing, Bio-Techne Corporation and CellReady, today announced that Immuneel Therapeutics has been awarded a $150,000 G-Rex® Grant to support process development aimed at enhancing the scalability and cost-effectiveness of CAR-T cell manufacturing in India.

"The blood cancer burden on India's population is substantial, around 120,000 new cases of lymphoma, leukemia, and multiple myeloma are diagnosed each year. Unfortunately, almost 70,000 Indians will die every year from these afflictions, devastating the lives of their families and communities. To afford access to all Indian patients in need, and to capitalize on the immense commercial potential of our pipeline, we need to think prudently and practically about our manufacturing approach. In the short term, our manufacturing demands are almost 200 drug products per day, and this may increase as CAR-T cell therapies move closer to front line treatment. The only practical way for us to industrialize our production and produce a supply of drug product commensurate with total patient demand is to transition to G-Rex," said Dr. Lakshmikanth Gandikota, Head of R&D, MSAT Intellectual Property, and Translational Research, at Immuneel Therapeutics Limited.

"We are extremely impressed by the speed, resourcefulness, creativity, discipline, and entrepreneurialism of the team at Immuneel and are happy to see that India, as a whole, is making significant strides toward CAR-T availability. It gives us a great sense of satisfaction to be in a position to help bring hope to cancer patients in India, one G-Rex at a time," said John Wilson, CEO of Wilson Wolf and co-inventor of G-Rex.

As part of Immuneel's G-Rex Grant, they will perform process development, qualification, and validation of a G-Rex based CAR-T cell therapy production approach to dramatically increase the throughput capacity of their state-of-the-art, 12,000 square foot GMP facility. Located in Bengaluru and opened in 2021, Immuneel's Integrated Cell Therapy Development and Manufacturing Facility was the first of its kind in India and is designed to bring breakthrough cell and gene therapies to millions of patients in India. Lastly, Immuneel's G-Rex Grant will support the requisite comparability studies necessary to support a post-CAR-T approval manufacturing change from their difficult to scale low throughput all-in-one manufacturing equipment to a much simpler high throughput G-Rex centric approach.

The high popularity of ScaleReady's G-Rex Grant Program led ScaleReady to increase award funds from the original amount of $20M to a total of $30M directed towards saving recipients significant time and money by expediting the path to optimized cell and gene-modified cell therapy manufacturing. Two hundred grants have already been awarded with over 50 new applications in the queue. Each G-Rex Grant recipient can obtain up to $300,000 and gain access to exclusive support from ScaleReady's growing consortium of G-Rex Grant Partners who bring best-in-class tools and technologies as well as unparalleled knowledge and expertise in the areas of cGMP manufacturing, quality and regulatory affairs, CGT business operations, and more.

For more information about the G-Rex® Grant Program, please contact [email protected] .

About ScaleReady

ScaleReady provides the field of cell and gene-modified cell therapy (CGT) with a G-Rex centric manufacturing platform that enables the world's most practical, flexible, scalable, and affordable CGT drug product development and manufacturing.

The G-Rex manufacturing platform is currently used by a rapidly growing list of over 800 organizations and is producing drug products for approximately 50% of CGT clinical trials as well as 5 commercially approved CGT drugs.

CGT entities relying on the breadth and scope of ScaleReady's expertise can expect to save years of time and millions of dollars on the path to CGT commercialization.

About Wilson Wolf Manufacturing

Wilson Wolf ( ) is dedicated to simplifying cell and gene-modified cell (CGT) therapy research, process development, and manufacturing. This is being accomplished through its scalable G-Rex technology, which is used throughout the world in CGT applications ranging from basic research to commercial drug production.

Wilson Wolf's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® device at a time.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne, in partnership with Wilson Wolf, is creating products such as media and cytokines that are specifically tailored to G-Rex® Bioreactors, including right-sized reagent quantities in containers that are tailored to high throughput closed-system manufacturing. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

About CellReady LLC

CellReady is the world's first and only G-Rex centric contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in G-Rex based cell and gene-modified cell therapy development and manufacturing. The company offers a wide range of services to support the development and commercialization of these therapies.

CellReady's mission is to create hope for cancer patients, one G-Rex® process at a time.

About Immuneel therapeutics Private Limited

Immuneel Therapeutics Private Limited is a cutting-edge biotechnology company based in Bangalore, India, at the forefront of advancing cell and gene therapies, as well as personalized immunotherapies, for cancer patients in India. As a research-driven and fully integrated organization, Immuneel is dedicated to making next-generation cancer treatments accessible and affordable, with a strong focus on innovation and clinical impact. The company's mission is to democratize advanced therapies by developing and commercializing breakthrough solutions tailored to the needs of Indian patients. As part of its growing portfolio, Immuneel has licensed and commercialized Qartemi® (varnimcabtagene autoleucel), a CD19 CAR-T cell therapy approved by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) for the treatment of adult B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma a novel therapy for blood cancer, further demonstrating its commitment to transforming cancer care in India. Immuneel has a robust pipeline of CAR-T therapies for various indications in Oncology and AutoImmune diseases

For more information, please visit:

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

