SUSO Digital Launches Groundbreaking AI SEO Service For Agencies

- Will Bagnall, SUSO Digital's CEOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SUSO Digital, a leading SEO company specialising in agency partnerships, announced the launch of its cutting-edge AI SEO service today.This new offering is designed to help agencies get their clients mentioned in LLMs and address the pressing need for solutions in this rapidly evolving market."AI Search isn't an update; it's a reset," states Will Bagnall , SUSO Digital's CEO. With LLMs like Chat GPT and AI Mode, the user often never leaves the interface. The decision is made before they even see your site. If you're not in these LLMs' answers or recommendations, you're not even in the running. "SUSO Digital's new AI SEO service offers a comprehensive solution with four core pillars, designed to shape what AI models say about a brand:- Market Monitoring: SUSO tracks how LLMs describe a brand versus competitors across AI platforms like ChatGPT and Perplexity, revealing brand perception, mentions, and authority footprint, as well as Google AI Overviews.- AI-Ready Content Optimisation: SUSO audits and enhances content structure, clarity, and semantics to match how models summarise and select data, ensuring easy AI model access.- Consistent New Content & AI Signals: SUSO publishes fresh, model-optimised content with built-in signals to increase AI visibility. This allows clients to proactively seed content and answers.- Analytics, Traffic & Attribution: SUSO measures AI impressions, traffic, AI Overview wins, branded search lift, and model referrals through its proprietary tool, which it has built in-house.Results from SUSO Digital's AI SEO service demonstrate a significant impact. One U.S. SaaS captured 200+ direct referral visits from ChatGPT alone in May 2025, with 681 keywords ranking within Google's AI Overviews.The new AI SEO service is also White Label Ready, allowing agencies to plug SUSO's delivery engine into their operations and immediately offer AI SEO under their own brand.As a gateway to this transformative service, SUSO Digital invites agencies to join its Partner Club and receive complimentary AI visibility reports for their clients.About SUSO Digital: For over a decade, SUSO Digital has been the trusted SEO partner for forward-thinking agencies worldwide. With a deep understanding of traditional SEO and a focus on the intricacies of AI-driven search, SUSO is at the forefront of AI SEO, helping brands optimise content for both traditional search engines and generative AI models. Their white-label solutions ensure their agency partners and clients maintain brand visibility in the evolving landscape of search.

Will Bagnall

SUSO Digital

+44 20 8059 9958

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.