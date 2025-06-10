Caddington Limited Announces Strategic Portfolio Adjustments Amid Resilient Financial Markets And Rate Uncertainty

LONDON, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caddington Limited today announced a series of strategic portfolio adjustments aimed at positioning the firm for emerging opportunities in global markets, following a resilient second quarter in equity markets despite ongoing uncertainty around central bank interest rate policy.

“As financial markets continue to defy expectations, we are adapting our positioning to capitalize on the sectors showing sustained momentum and long-term potential,” said Elise Lim, Financial Assets Manager at Caddington Limited.“While interest rate direction remains uncertain, our focus on diversification, quality, and active risk management is more important than ever.”

The firm's latest moves include increased allocations to infrastructure and energy transition sectors, as well as selective expansion in AI-driven technology holdings. These adjustments are designed to capture growth driven by easing supply chain constraints and productivity gains from artificial intelligence.

Caddington also emphasized that it is reducing exposure to rate-sensitive fixed income assets, given heightened volatility in response to signals from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

“Our investment strategy remains nimble,” added Lim.“We see enduring potential in sustainable infrastructure and innovation, and we are confident these adjustments will support long-term value creation for our clients.”

About Caddington Limited

Caddington Limited is a diversified financial services firm specializing in asset management, advisory, and strategic investments across global markets.

