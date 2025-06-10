Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals And Medicovestor, Inc. Forge Strategic Partnership To Develop First-In-Class Chemoimmunotherapy Antibody-Drug Conjugates

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals, a leading Shanghai-based high-tech biopharmaceutical company specializing in biologics R&D today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Medicovestor, Inc., a New York-based biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class chemoimmunotherapy antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

The agreement, officially signed on June 6, brings together Medicovestor's proprietary ADC platforms-ADoBind, a novel dimeric antibody architecture, and ADoTope, a bi-epitope targeting system-with Sanyou's globally leading AI-STAL (Artificial Intelligence-enabled Super Trillion Antibody Library) technology and intelligent drug screening and preclinical research capabilities. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of first-in-class chemoimmunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases so that it is "chemoimmunotherapy" ADCs.

Medicovestor is a U.S.-based biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation chemoimmunotherapies antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company has two proprietary technology platforms that enable higher efficacy at lower doses and support combination therapies. Its lead program has entered the IND-enabling stage, with a pancreatic cancer therapy submitted for FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Medicovestor currently holds 11 granted patents and 3 pending applications, positioning the company with a distinct competitive edge in the ADC field.

Dr. Seah Lim, Founder of Medicovestor, has over 25 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and is recognized as a leading global expert in translational medicine. In academia, Dr. Lim has served as a full professor at several prestigious universities in the United Kingdom and the United States, including Brown University and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, where he held multiple leadership positions such as Division Chief. In industry, he has worked as a Product Development Consultant for companies including Bausch Health, Genzyme, and Burroughs Wellcome & Company. He also served as the Pediatric Lead in the Global Program at Sanofi and has held advisory roles such as Independent Director and Commercial & Scientific Advisor at Genie Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Seah Lim brings not only deep scientific and industry expertise but also extensive clinical experience to the company.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to redefining ADCs by integrating our differentiated ADC platforms with Sanyou's world-class expertise in antibody development to incorporate immunotherapy into ADCs," said Seah Lim, MD, PhD, Founder and CEO of Medicovestor. "Together, our complementary strengths create a powerful engine to unlock novel therapeutic possibilities for patients with limited treatment options."

"We are excited to collaborate with Medicovestor to realize the promise of their highly innovative chemoimmunotherapy ADC platforms," said David Lang, PhD, Founder and CEO of Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals. "By combining scientific excellence with execution capability, we aim to deliver transformative therapies that change patients' lives."

The partnership includes joint research, technology transfer, and co-development of lead candidates. Both companies plan to announce development milestones and candidate selections in the coming quarters.

About Medicovestor, Inc.

Medicovestor is a biotechnology company headquartered in New York City, focused on advancing chemoimmunotherapy antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary platforms- ADoBind , a novel dimeric antibody structure, and ADoTope , a dual-payload targeting technology-are designed to enhance tumor selectivity and minimize systemic toxicity, unlocking new therapeutic potential beyond conventional ADC applications.

About Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals

Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company with the vision of "improving the quality of human life through innovative biologics" and the mission of " to make the R&D easy for innovative biologics". The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China, with subsidiaries in the United States, Europe, and other regions. It has over 20,000 square meters of R&D and GMP facilities that are currently in operation or under planning.

The company has established a world-leading preclinical intelligent and integrated R&D platform for innovative biologics, centered around an innovative platform of super-trillion antibody library. This platform accelerates the development of innovative biologics across four dimensions: new drug discovery, preclinical research, AI-assisted drug development, and frontier scientific research.

Sanyou provides a comprehensive "4C" business model for innovative biologics, combining differentiated CRO, integrated CDO, collaborative CPO, and specialized CRS. The company has built a global marketing network and established business with over 1,200 pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide. It has completed more than 1,200 new drug discovery and development service projects, with over 50 collaborative R&D projects, including 9 that have obtained IND approval. The company has also developed thousands of RUO reagents. Sanyou has also received a number of nationwide and Shanghai recognitions and awards.

