Blueprint Awarded 2025 Databricks Unity Catalog Partner Of The Year At Data + AI Summit

Blueprint recognized for repeatable, scalable success with Unity Catalog migrations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Technologies, a leader in data intelligence and enterprise cloud modernization, has been named the 2025 Databricks Unity Catalog Partner of the Year. Announced at the Data + AI Summit, the award recognizes Blueprint's impact in accelerating Unity Catalog adoption and advancing enterprise data governance.

Unity Catalog is foundational to Databricks' governance strategy, and Blueprint has helped enterprises modernize with unmatched consistency. Its proprietary Lakehouse Optimizer (LHO) automates Unity Catalog migration assessments by inventorying Hive Metastore assets, analyzing active and inactive objects, mapping code dependencies, and delivering prescriptive recommendations for every database, table, notebook, and job. This reduces uncertainty and improves planning, enabling faster, more reliable migrations.

"Any consumption-based platform must have governance in place. It's not a nice-to-have; it's mandatory if you want to scale effectively, avoid overspending, and build trust in your data. At Blueprint, we've spent years developing the methodology and tooling to make governance real and repeatable. With Unity Catalog, we're helping enterprises move fast without losing control so they can unlock the full potential of their data with confidence."

- Ryan Neal, President, Blueprint Technologies

"Unity Catalog is the foundation for data intelligence, and we are thrilled to name Blueprint the 2025 Databricks Unity Catalog Partner of the Year," said Jason McIntyre, VP, Partner Development at Databricks. "Blueprint has shown exceptional commitment to helping enterprises modernize governance within the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. We look forward to continuing our partnership to help customers to confidently transition from fragmented governance to scalable, trusted data control-crucial for building great AI applications."

This latest recognition follows Blueprint's previous honors as Databricks' 2024 Data and AI Governance Partner of the Year and 2022 Velocity Partner of the Year. These consecutive wins reflect Blueprint's ongoing investment in helping customers establish scalable control, ensure compliance, and move faster with confidence in the cloud.

About Blueprint Technologies

Blueprint is a data intelligence firm that helps enterprises modernize their data estate and harness the full potential of AI. With deep technical expertise, proprietary accelerators, and a proven track record, Blueprint enables organizations to simplify complexity, reduce costs, and scale with confidence.

