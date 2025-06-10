Plug Power Stock Sees 1700% Jump In Retail Chatter After Insider Buying, New Electrolyzer Deal

Plug Power (PLUG) stock drew retail attention after surging 26% on Monday.

The hydrogen fuel cell developer said it has agreed to build a new 2 gigawatt (GW) electrolyzer tied to a sustainable fuels project in Uzbekistan, as an expansion of its partnership with Australia's Allied Green Ammonia.

The company said that the $5.5 billion green chemical production facility in Uzbekistan will produce sustainable aviation fuel, green urea, and green diesel.

“The project is backed by the Government of Uzbekistan and further strengthens Plug's position as the preferred electrolyzer provider for global-scale decarbonization initiatives,” the company said in a statement.

The Uzbekistan project builds on Allied Green's previously announced 3 GW electrolyzer commitment for its flagship green ammonia facility in Australia.

Plug Power stated that a final investment decision for the project is expected to be made in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The company said that Chief Financial Officer Paul Middleton has purchased an additional 650,000 shares of Plug's common stock on the open market at an average price of $1.0339 per share. The move followed his acquisition of 350,000 shares in May.

“As we execute and gain market traction, I continue to see meaningful upside and believe Plug remains one of the most compelling growth opportunities in the energy sector,” Middleton said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was in the 'bullish' (67/100) territory, while retail chatter was 'high.'

“Plug Power anticipates a ramp-up in data center power generation, specifically with deployments of its green hydrogen fuel cell systems as backup power options for data centers, beginning in the latter half of 2025,” one user noted.

“It's common for a growth company to experience losses initially and then become profitable later,” another user noted.

Plug Power stock has fallen 44% this year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.