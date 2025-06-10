Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Britain To Invest GBP 14.2 Bln In Sizewell C Nuclear Project


2025-06-10 06:04:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 10 (KUNA) -- The British Government announced on Tuesday the investment of GBP 14.2 billion (about USD 19.2 billion) to build Sizewell C nuclear plant.
In a press release, the British Department for Energy Security and Decarbonization said that the plant, which will take at least a decade to complete, will generate enough electricity for six million homes.
It pointed out that it has already signed GBP 330 million (approx. USD 446 million) in contracts with local companies and will boost supply chains across the UK with 70 percent of contracts predicted to go to 3,500 British suppliers, supporting new jobs in construction, welding, and hospitality.
The government's investment will go towards creating 10,000 jobs, including 1,500 apprenticeships, and support thousands more jobs across the UK, it noted.
Britain's most recent nuclear power station, Sizewell-B, began construction in 1987 and was commissioned into operation in 1995 after decommissioning another station that was officially opened in 1967. (end)
