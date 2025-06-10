Organic Pigments Market To Reach USD 10.19 Billion By 2035 Driven By Demand For Sustainable & High-Performance Solutions

Organic Pigments Market

UK organic pigments market grows as industries adopt sustainable practices and comply with strict green regulations driving eco-friendly demand.

- Nikhil KaitwadeNEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The organic pigments market is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, with its size estimated at approximately USD 6,689.51 million in 2025 and expected to reach USD 10,191.49 million by 2035. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%, driven by increasing demand from the coatings, plastics, and textile industries, as well as a rising preference for environmentally friendly and sustainable coloring solutions.Organic pigments are carbon-based colorants characterized by bright hues, high tinting strength, excellent dispersion, and chemical resistance. These pigments are primarily derived from natural sources and petroleum intermediates. Their growing popularity is attributed to their non-toxic nature, biodegradability, and compliance with stringent environmental and safety regulations.Request Your Sample Report Now!Growing Emphasis on Eco-Friendly AlternativesAs environmental consciousness intensifies worldwide, manufacturers across industries are seeking non-hazardous and sustainable raw materials. Organic pigments, being free of heavy metals and hazardous substances, align well with these goals. Governments and regulatory authorities are also promoting the use of safer and greener alternatives through legislation, which is prompting industries to replace inorganic pigments with organic variants.In the coatings industry, especially, the transition is apparent. Paint and coating manufacturers are adopting organic pigments for water-based and solvent-free formulations, which are less harmful to the environment. Similarly, in the printing industry, organic pigments are being increasingly used in the formulation of eco-solvent and UV-curable inks, supporting the movement toward sustainable printing.Expanding Applications in Packaging and PlasticsThe packaging industry continues to be a major consumer of organic pigments, with applications ranging from food packaging to personal care and pharmaceutical containers. The need for non-toxic and food-safe materials is critical in this sector, positioning organic pigments as the preferred choice. In particular, the use of high-performance pigments (HPPs) in rigid and flexible packaging materials is expanding due to their superior properties, including thermal stability, weather resistance, and color retention.Plastics also represent a fast-growing application area. Organic pigments are widely utilized in polyolefins, PVC, PET, and engineering plastics. The vibrant and stable color output provided by organic pigments enhances the aesthetic appeal of consumer products such as toys, appliances, electronics casings, and automotive interiors.Discover Key Market Trends – Read the Complete Report!High Demand in the Automotive and Construction SectorsThe automotive sector is emerging as a lucrative end-use industry for organic pigments, particularly due to the rising popularity of colored coatings and plastic components. With automakers under pressure to reduce environmental impact, the use of organic pigments in waterborne coatings and interior applications is gaining traction. Their excellent dispersibility, lightfastness, and heat resistance make them suitable for a wide range of vehicle finishes and components.Similarly, in the construction sector, the use of colored coatings, sealants, and decorative materials is growing. Organic pigments are being incorporated into paints, plasters, and flooring systems to meet the demand for aesthetic and durable construction materials. Their use is also being explored in solar panels and energy-efficient building materials due to their non-reactive and light-absorbing properties.Asia Pacific Remains a Dominant MarketGeographically, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its lead in the organic pigments market, supported by robust industrial growth in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. The region's strong base in manufacturing, textiles, packaging, and construction, along with rising environmental awareness, is fueling the adoption of organic pigments. Favorable government initiatives, coupled with the growth of export-oriented industries, are further contributing to market expansion in the region.North America and Europe are also significant contributors, especially with increasing regulation around chemical safety and sustainability. These regions are focusing on circular economy models and green chemistry principles, which encourage the use of environmentally safe colorants. The demand in these regions is largely driven by the paints and coatings , printing inks, and plastics industries.Leading Players in the Organic Pigments Market.BASF SE.Clariant AG.DIC Corporation.Sun Chemical Corporation.Heubach GmbH.Ferro Corporation.Cabot Corporation.Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd..Trust Chem Co. Ltd..Lanxess AGLatest Coatings, Inks, Adhesives & Sealants Reports:Segmentation AnalysisBy Source:.Synthetic.NaturalBy Type:.Azo.Phthalocyanine.HPPs.OthersBy Application:.Printing Inks.Paints and Coatings.PlasticsBy Region:.North America.Latin America.Asia Pacific.Middle East and Africa(MEA).EuropeHave a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & MaterialsTechnical Coil Coatings Market Outlook:Coil Coatings Market Sales:Water-Borne Inks and Paints Market Share:Ink Additives Market Trends:Green Coatings Market Size:About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

