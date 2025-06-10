Sheikha Alya Meets Under-Secretary-General For Economic And Social Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, HE Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, met with Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs HE Li Junhua at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The meeting reviewed the State of Qatar's ongoing preparations to host the Second World Summit for Social Development, scheduled to be held from November 4-6.