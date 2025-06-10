DPC DATA Acquires Fixed Income Credit Platform BOND DATA, LLC

DPC DATA announces the acquisition of fintech startup BOND DATA

DPC DATA acquires BOND DATA, LLC to address demand for a scalable, relative-value bond screening and credit surveillance tool for the muni securities market.

- Ken Hoffman, President, DPC DATAROSELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DPC DATA (DPCDATA ) a leading provider of data and technology solutions for the U.S. municipal bond market, announces the acquisition of BOND DATA, LLC a fixed-income credit platform serving both the corporate and municipal bond markets.The explosive growth of Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) in the investment management industry has accelerated the need for an automated bond screening system that combines fundamental credit analysis with relative yield evaluations. No such system currently exists as a vendor turnkey solution.The BOND DATA application is designed to fill that critical market need.On a pre-trade basis, the tool can be used to select bond offerings with the best combination of credit momentum and yield attractiveness versus comparable bonds.As a surveillance tool, the BOND DATA application can help optimize current portfolio bond holdings by categorizing them into“strong/neutral/weak” categories, again based on credit momentum and yield attractiveness.Leveraging Each Other's Strengths“It felt like a natural fit,” said Michael Furla, BOND DATA, LLC co-founder along with Paul Moon.“We were already using DPC DATA's comprehensive municipal financial database as the foundation for our credit momentum models. Full integration into the DPC platform will allow us to further leverage DPC's other market-leading resources, such as their disclosure data, news feed and credit-mapping solutions .”“Combining BOND DATA's cutting-edge analytics with our own best-in-class municipal financial data will help us deliver even greater value to our clients and accelerate our leadership in the market,” said Ken Hoffman, President of DPC DATA.As part of the acquisition, Furla will be joining the DPC team as a consultant. Moon will become DPC's Vice President of Software Development.About DPC DATADPC DATA has served the municipal bond marketplace with disclosure information and solutions since 1992. The company was a pioneer in developing solutions for the municipal securities lifecycle. DPC was one of the original SEC-designated Nationally Recognized Municipal Securities Information Repositories (NRMSIRs). Today, DPC DATA helps clients who sell or manage fixed income products get the scrubbed, accurate, and actionable data they need, in streamlined workflows, so that they can manage risk, improve productivity, sell more, and avoid regulatory penalties.DPC DATA products are used by more than 100,000 professionals at leading brokerage, clearing, and advisory firms. For more information visit or email ....

