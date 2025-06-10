B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season

The partnership that started in 2023 is back for another round. B2BINPAY , the all-in-one crypto ecosystem for business, is renewing its official sponsorship of Athletic Club through 2025, staying proudly on the team's sleeve.

After a bright 2024/25 season in which Athletic Club secured fourth place in La Liga (Spain's top national league), the club qualified directly for the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 season. Athletic Club will face the best teams in the world, with the Champions League matches starting on September 16, 2025.

Given Athletic's ambition, the extension of the partnership became a logical continuation, and just another reason for pride. Together with the club on and off the field, B2BINPAY continues to support those who are not afraid of progressive goals.

Betting on progress is what unites B2BINPAY and Athletic Club. While one is defeating the fields of Europe, the other is conquering the crypto markets. Today, the platform serves more than 800 customers worldwide and has already processed transactions worth over $3.5 billion.

B2BINPAY is not only a payment gateway, but a comprehensive infrastructure, a payment orchestration platform, supporting over 350 cryptocurrencies, dozens of blockchain networks and a strict compliance policy. The company's core solutions include crypto payment processing, wallet-as-a-service, swaps, staking and on-ramp/off-ramp products. Altogether, B2BINPAY offers everything that helps businesses step into crypto without the confusion.

Just like sportsmen push limits to redefine what's possible, innovative companies aim to reshape entire industries. This partnership recognizes that ambition is not exclusive to the arena, it is what drives companies like B2BINPAY to change the rules of the game.

About B2BINPAY

B2BINPAY is Europe's comprehensive crypto platform for businesses. As an all-in-one ecosystem, the company offers secure and advanced services for integrating cryptocurrency payments into daily operations. Supporting over 350 coins and the majority of blockchain networks, B2BINPAY processes billions in transactions annually. The platform operates fully under European regulations and adheres strictly to KYC and KYT protocols, ensuring safe and compliant operations.

Tags: Finance