Envision Energy's In-House Blade Test Facility Earns IECRE Approval With Zero Non-Conformities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) IECRE is a conformity assessment system developed by the IEC to provide consistent international standards for renewable energy equipment and services. The system aims to establish high-quality global standards, create a unified certification framework, and promote worldwide acceptance of certification results - "One Certification, Global Acceptance". The certification process at Envision's Jiangyin facility was led by Mr. Alistair Mackinnon, Chair of IECRE, who headed the audit team in a comprehensive on-site assessment. The team witnessed the blade testing process firsthand and meticulously verified test equipment, operator procedures, test records, and test reports. Achieving IECRE approval with zero non-conformities is a testament to Envision Energy's unwavering commitment to its customers, providing global partners with the trust and confidence they need to deploy its technology anywhere in the world.

As a global green technology leader, Envision Energy is committed to continuously exploring and expanding the frontiers of wind power technology. Since construction of the blade testing rig began in August 2018, and with the completion of the main structure in June 2019, Envision Energy has advanced its quality management systems alongside infrastructure development. Today, the Jiangyin Full-Scale Blade Testing Facility supports testing and validation of ultra-large blades up to 120 meters in length, offering industry-leading control stability and data acquisition precision thanks to its state-of-the-art electric loading equipment. From meeting standards to exceeding them, Envision Energy is setting a new benchmark for wind turbine reliability worldwide.

Photo -