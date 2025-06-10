Envision Energy's In-House Blade Test Facility Earns IECRE Approval With Zero Non-Conformities
As a global green technology leader, Envision Energy is committed to continuously exploring and expanding the frontiers of wind power technology. Since construction of the blade testing rig began in August 2018, and with the completion of the main structure in June 2019, Envision Energy has advanced its quality management systems alongside infrastructure development. Today, the Jiangyin Full-Scale Blade Testing Facility supports testing and validation of ultra-large blades up to 120 meters in length, offering industry-leading control stability and data acquisition precision thanks to its state-of-the-art electric loading equipment. From meeting standards to exceeding them, Envision Energy is setting a new benchmark for wind turbine reliability worldwide.
