Solid-State Battery Market Research 2025-2034: Growing Concerns Related To Lithium-Ion Battery Failures And Explosions Fuels Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$899.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$14460 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|36.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Stakeholder Analysis
1.2.1 Use Case
1.2.2 End User and Buying Criteria
1.3 Market Dynamics Overview
1.3.1 Market Drivers
1.3.2 Market Restraints
1.3.3 Market Opportunities
1.4 Regulatory & Policy Impact Analysis
1.5 Comparative Analysis
1.5.1 Lithium-Ion Batteries Vs Solid-State Batteries
1.5.2 Comparison in terms of Power Density of Various Batteries
1.6 Future of Solid-State Battery in EVs and Role of EV Manufacturers in Advancing Solid-State Battery Development
1.6.1 Current Market Outlook
1.6.2 Research and Development
1.6.2.1 Solid-State Battery with Pure Silicone Anode
1.6.2.2 Recent Electrode Design of MIT's Solid-State Battery
1.6.3 Future Market Outlook
1.7 Patent Analysis
1.8 Start-Up Landscape
1.9 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends
1.10 Supply Chain Analysis
1.11 Value Chain Analysis
1.12 Global Pricing Analysis
1.13 Industry Attractiveness
2. Solid-State Battery Market (by Application)
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.2 Application Summary
2.3 Solid-State Battery Market (by Application)
2.3.1 Electric Vehicle
2.3.1.1 Passenger Vehicle
2.3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle
2.3.2 Consumer Electronics
2.3.3 Energy Storage Systems
2.3.4 Medical Devices
2.3.5 Others
3. Solid-State Battery Market (by Product)
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.2 Product Summary
3.3 Solid-State Battery Market (by Electrolyte Type)
3.3.1 Polymer
3.3.2 Sulfide
3.3.3 Oxide
3.3.4 Others
3.4 Solid-State Battery Market (by Battery Type)
3.4.1 Thin Film
3.4.2 Bulk
3.4.3 Others
3.5 Solid-State Battery Market (by Capacity)
3.5.1 Below 20mAh
3.5.2 20mAh - 500mAh
3.5.3 Above 500mAh
4. Solid-State Battery Market (by Region)
4.1 Solid-State Battery Market (by Region)
4.2 North America
4.2.1 Regional Overview
4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.2.4 Key Companies
4.2.5 Application
4.2.6 Product
4.2.7 North America (by Country)
4.2.7.1 U.S.
4.2.7.1.1 Market by Application
4.2.7.1.2 Market by Product
4.2.7.2 Canada
4.2.7.3 Mexico
4.3 Europe
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.5 Rest-of-the-World
5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Next Frontiers
5.2 Geographic Assessment
5.3 Company Profiles
5.3.1 Overview
5.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.3 Top Competitors
5.3.4 Target Customers
5.3.5 Key Personnel
5.3.6 Analyst View
5.3.7 Market Share
