Solid-State Battery Market Research 2025-2034: Growing Concerns Related To Lithium-Ion Battery Failures And Explosions Fuels Growth

Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solid-State Battery Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Electrolyte Type, Battery Type, Capacity, Application, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global solid-state battery market is poised for substantial growth due to advancements in energy storage technologies and the increasing demand for more efficient and sustainable power solutions. Solid-state batteries, which use solid electrolytes rather than traditional liquid ones, offer a host of advantages such as higher energy density, enhanced safety, and longer lifespan. These properties make them particularly attractive for applications in electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, and renewable energy storage systems.

The solid-state battery market is currently in the development and early commercialization stage of its lifecycle. As an emerging technology, solid-state batteries are undergoing significant research and development (R&D) efforts aimed at overcoming challenges related to cost, scalability, and performance. While they offer advantages such as higher energy density, improved safety, and longer lifespan compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries, these benefits are not yet fully realized in large-scale commercial applications. Currently, key players in the industry are focused on improving manufacturing processes and addressing technical hurdles such as the stability of solid electrolytes and achieving cost-efficiency in production.

The automotive industry, in particular, is a key driver of market expansion, as solid-state batteries can significantly improve EV performance by extending driving ranges and reducing charging times. The market is also witnessing strong regional growth, with Asia Pacific leading in terms of both production and consumption, particularly in countries like China and Japan.

North America and Europe are similarly increasing investments in solid-state battery technologies, spurred by governmental support for sustainable energy initiatives. Despite the promising outlook, challenges such as high production costs and scalability issues persist. However, ongoing research and development efforts are expected to overcome these obstacles, enabling broader adoption of solid-state batteries across various industries in the coming years.

Solid-State Battery Market Segmentation Highlights



The consumer electronics is one of the prominent application segments in the global solid-state battery market.

The global solid-state battery market is estimated to be led by the polymer segment in terms of electrolyte type.

The global solid-state battery market is estimated to be led by the thin film segment in terms of battery type.

The global solid-state battery market is estimated to be led by the 20mAh-500mAh segment in terms of capacity. In the solid-state battery market, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to gain traction in terms of solid-state battery production and consumption, owing to the continuous growth in the adoption of electric vehicles and the presence of key manufacturers in the regions.

Market Dynamics

The following are the demand drivers for the global solid-state battery market:



Rising Renewable Energy Generation

Rapid growth of the Electric Vehicle Market Growing concerns related to Lithium-Ion Battery Failure and Explosion

The global solid-state battery market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:



Intense competition from Other Advanced Battery Technologies Lack of Industrial Supply Chain

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The solid-state battery market comprises key players who have established themselves thoroughly and have the proper understanding of the market, accompanied by start-ups who are looking forward to establishing themselves in this highly competitive solid-state battery market.



Bollore Group

ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.

Quantum Space Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Ionic Materials Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Samsung SDI CO., LTD.

Prieto Battery Inc.

BrightVolt Solid State Batteries

Solid Power, Inc.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Ilika plc

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.

StoreDot

Factorial Inc.

theion GmbH

Sakuu Corporation

Ion Storage Systems

SK on Co., Ltd. Natrion Inc.

Key Attributes:

