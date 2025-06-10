Sumsub Upgrades Case Management Solution With AI Assistant For Fincrime Teams

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub , a global verification leader, has announced a major AI-powered update to its Case Management solution -a ready-to-use, cross-functional hub for financial crime investigations designed to streamline fragmented risk operations. Built with direct input from fincrime teams and Sumsub clients, the new release introduces AI-driven tools and intelligent automation to help investigators act on risk in real time.

The new Case Management solution provides a unified workspace for cross-functional teams, centralizing identity information, payment histories, risk scores, and internal audit notes in one intelligent interface.

One of the key features of this upgrade is Summy , Sumsub's new AI Assistant , which provides case summaries and action recommendations for risk, compliance, and fraud teams. Summy gives investigators the full context of each case-covering user background, transaction history, behavioral insights, and more-while suggesting smart next steps to accelerate decision-making.

Case Management is included as a core feature across Sumsub's identity verification, anti-fraud, and AML solutions-fully integrated and ready to deploy without complex adoption procedures.

This launch comes as financial crime teams face increasingly complex threats. The global average fraud rate surged by 30% year-over-year-from 2.0% in 2024 to 2.6% in 2025 - driven by deepfakes, fraud-as-a-service, and rapidly evolving typologies. Teams must act faster, smarter, and more collaboratively than ever before.

Apart from Summy, AI assistant key features include:



Pre-built, customizable workflow templates ("Case Blueprints") that can be set up and used straight away

Unified access to applicant data, documents, AML flags, and payments-removes silos and accelerates investigations

Custom case views and role-based access control tailors visibility of data and sensitive information, with ability to easily move responsibilities and access around team members

Real-time risk updates ensure every decision reflects the latest user behavior and transaction patterns Fraud Network Detection uses AI to uncover hidden connections between suspicious users and real–behaviors

"Fragmentation is one of the biggest threats in modern risk management," said Andrew Novoselsky, Chief Product Officer at Sumsub . "With the rise of deepfakes and complex fraud schemes, teams can't afford to work in silos. That's why we built a platform that's not just unified, but smart-where AI like Summy supports every step of the investigation. This is a leap forward in making compliance faster, clearer, and more effective.

Tested extensively by Sumsub's Quality Control Team, and built on extensive research into fincrime teams and insights gathered during our Customer Advisory Board meetings, this solution was built to address the most pressing challenges in case management. It makes investigations faster, more transparent, and easier to manage for fraud and risk professionals."

To explore the new Case Management solution, visit:

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 4,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce, education, and gaming industries, including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Vodafone, Duolingo, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.

Sumsub has citations in research published by global institutions such as the United Nations and Statista, as well as ongoing consultancy and engagements with INTERPOL.

SOURCE Sumsub

