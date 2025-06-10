Alibaba International Launches Piccopilot Fashion Reels - An AI-Powered Video Maker For Fashion Brands

NEW YORK and PARIS, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PicCopilot, an AI-powered visual design platform within Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group ("Alibaba International") today announce the official launch of PicCopilot Fashion Reels, a tool that transforms product photos into model try-on videos for fashion retailers.

PicCopilot, known for its AI-powered e-commerce design tools, developed PicCopilot Fashion Reels - a cutting-edge solution powered by Alibaba's AI technology. This innovative tool generates ultra-high-quality virtual try-on effects, enabling anyone to visualize any garment on different body types with stunning realism*. By automating the creation of engaging try-on videos, the tool significantly enhances content marketing efficiency and lowers operational costs for SME fashion retailers seeking to captivate potential buyers.

"AI tools aren't replacing human work – they're accelerating digital transformation for local retailers who know their markets best. PicCopilot Fashion Reels builds on our understanding of what small fashion businesses truly need," according to PicCopilot.

Instant Fashion Video Creation

Leveraging Alibaba's AI technology, PicCopilot Fashion Reels effortlessly converts static garment images into professional try-on videos, expertly simulating garment deformation for lifelike results. Unlike conventional solutions that offer basic model demonstrations, this tool delivers photorealistic imagery, seamlessly adapting outfits with exceptional consistency, enhanced fabric detail, and refined skin textures.

Reduced Costs, Improved Conversions

Traditional fashion e-commerce video needs significant investment in professional productions. Powered by AI technology, PicCopilot Fashion Reels is a new tool that provides retailers with an affordable alternative for supplementary content needs.

Preliminary internal research of Alibaba suggests the AI-generated video content may significantly enhance conversion rates compared to static images, in some cases by over 150%. Early adopters have reported reduced spending on video production costs, PicCopilot said.

Successful Initial Trial

During its initial week-long test phase, PicCopilot Fashion Reels helped fashion retailers worldwide create thousands of videos across women's and men's apparel categories. The tool has already delivered significant engagement metrics and substantial cost savings in content production for its users.

* The content is generated by artificial intelligence. No real individuals' identifiable images are taken. The visuals are simulations for illustrative purpose only.

About Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group

Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group is dedicated to supporting the development of global digital trade with AI-powered technology. It operates various platforms with distinctive business models, covering multiple countries and regions around the world.

Media Contact

Cheryl Zhang

Alibaba International

[email protected]

SOURCE Alibaba International

